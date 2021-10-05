Arsenal could swap any of these four stars for Sterling

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling in this transfer window and Mirror Football has now revealed four players whom they can use in a swap deal to land the Euro 2020 star.
Sterling remains one of the best players in England and City will not allow him to leave for cheap.
The Euro 2020 finalist is in talks over a new deal, but his poor form in this campaign could prompt City to offload him.
Arsenal might struggle to meet City’s asking price and that makes a swap deal a good option for both clubs.
The report says Arsenal could send either Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, William Saliba, or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the other way in exchange for Sterling.
Martinelli has struggled to feature regularly under Arteta, but he was a crowd favourite when he previously played consistently.
The report says Pep Guardiola could turn him into a world-class star and might take a chance on him.
City’s need for a new striker makes Lacazette a good option and the Frenchman could deliver more goals in a new system.
Saliba is one of the best young defenders in Europe, but he is unfancied by Mikel Arteta.
City could accept him and make him a backup to their reliable options.
The Premier League champions’ need for a new striker also makes Aubameyang a good option and his move there will help Arsenal get rid of a struggling player in exchange for a new face that could fit into Arteta’s system better.
Could they REALLY, I DONT THINK SO!!!!!
Somebody please, make it make sense…🤔
I would take Sterling in a heart beat once Man City let him go on a free and after Sterling accepted a one year, performance based, rolling contract on 30k max p/w.
The only logical swap deal would include Pepe. Not these 4 mentioned players. Why are most players not playing well under Arteta? Is Arteta the problem or the players. Im talking about Lacazette, Auba, Martinelli, Maitland-Niles, Bellerin, and Nelson. Let’s just analyse this issue without favours
@Koma
RealTalk…
It seems to me, MA has zero idea as how to nurture young players to play his style of play. Like he’s looking for ready made youngsters…🤔
NY im not sure what his style of play is?
ESR & SAKA beg to differ. Nketiah & Balugun also has enjoyed the backing of the manager and still might turn out with a next wave led by Azeez coming up. I would be somewhat encouraged as a sub23.
The problem is rather, I think, that Arteta as a rookie manager has made many rookie mistakes, and not knowing his strongest 11 has led him to grab for straws and rely to heavily on old farts like Willian.
Honestelz, I think Arsenal should have let Arteta manage a couple of years in Spain or somewhere before going in for him. But now we have paid a high price for all his rookie mistakes, hopefully now is the time to harvest on that leap of faith and I for one, hope and think you will see more youngster coming through.
We still play confused football. It is clearly obvious that MA is confused himself and it is passing on to the players. Even if we signed Raheem Stirling we would still play confused football. It’s not working. We need change and not be delaying the inevitable all the time. It is time for change. Recognise that as a reality at the present moment. Whatever changes are made to the squad/team, they, the squad, are not being coached properly. Two years of constant shite football is the evidence. Don’t be scared of change. Arteta is not the right man for the job.