Arsenal could take advantage of AC Milan’s problem to sign La Liga star

Arsenal could be handed a chance to sign Marco Asensio in the summer as AC Milan struggles to sign him.
The Spanish attacker has been in the news lately with several reports claiming he is leaving Real Madrid.
The La Liga side seems to have chosen to sell him instead of handing him a new deal and that has opened the door for Arsenal and other clubs to move for the former Mallorca man.
AC Milan has been leading the race for his signature for some time now, with the Rossoneri reportedly confident they can secure an agreement with Madrid.
However, Sport Mediaset reports they are struggling to agree to personal terms with the player.
They cannot meet his demands and the competition from Arsenal is serious, even though the player might not suit the Gunners’ style of play.
The report claims Mikel Arteta’s side is prepared to pay him €7m per year, which he wants, but Milan cannot pay.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Asensio is another player who seems to bank on his past achievements because he has hardly been impressive in recent campaigns.
He is a decent player, but we have enough decent attackers in our squad now who aren’t helping.
We need to sign players who are decisive and will make an instant impact when they join our team.
I am sure he will want UCL to which we won’t be able to offer for next season. We need to be looking at little gems we can make into stars.
Gakpo comes to mind, agent quoted as stating Arsenal is an option. Fits the trend of youngsters brought in.
Going to be alot harder to convince better players for the CF position to come to Arsenal this summer without Champions League Football that’s a certainty.
Alot of hard work ahead come the summer, looks like could be a long road to the last day of the season too going by form.
Gunners need depth. We can’t make it to the top 4. If we have only 13 competitive players.. now the midfield injury will cost us, the top 4.