Arsenal could take advantage of AC Milan’s problem to sign La Liga star

Arsenal could be handed a chance to sign Marco Asensio in the summer as AC Milan struggles to sign him.

The Spanish attacker has been in the news lately with several reports claiming he is leaving Real Madrid.

The La Liga side seems to have chosen to sell him instead of handing him a new deal and that has opened the door for Arsenal and other clubs to move for the former Mallorca man.

AC Milan has been leading the race for his signature for some time now, with the Rossoneri reportedly confident they can secure an agreement with Madrid.

However, Sport Mediaset reports they are struggling to agree to personal terms with the player.

They cannot meet his demands and the competition from Arsenal is serious, even though the player might not suit the Gunners’ style of play.

The report claims Mikel Arteta’s side is prepared to pay him €7m per year, which he wants, but Milan cannot pay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is another player who seems to bank on his past achievements because he has hardly been impressive in recent campaigns.

He is a decent player, but we have enough decent attackers in our squad now who aren’t helping.

We need to sign players who are decisive and will make an instant impact when they join our team.