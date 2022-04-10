Arsenal could take advantage of Juventus desire to sell midfielder this summer

Arsenal was keen to add Arthur Melo to their squad in the last transfer window, and they held talks with Juventus over a transfer for the Brazilian.

However, both clubs couldn’t find an agreement with the Italians insisting he is either leaving permanently or on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

He eventually stayed put in Turin and has continued to struggle to get back to his best form.

Arsenal has done well for most of this second half of the season, but the recent injury to Thomas Partey exposed their lack of options in midfield.

Arthur could have been useful to the Gunners now, but they will get a second chance to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve wants to overhaul their playing squad and one of the players that will be shipped out of the club is the midfielder.

The report adds that Arsenal has not forgotten about him and the Gunners could return for his signature at the end of this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur showed his class at Gremio and Barcelona, and the tactics being employed by Max Allegri at Juventus could be limiting him.

Under Mikel Arteta, he would play under one of the finest attacking managers in England and that should make it easier to bring out the best in him.

