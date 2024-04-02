Arsenal could take advantage of rivals FFP woes to sign a top player

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Alexander Isak for several months and could secure his services in the summer.

Isak has made a significant impact in the Premier League, and Arsenal has been impressed with his performance during his time at Newcastle United.

The Magpies activated his release clause at Real Sociedad to bring him to their squad, demonstrating their ambition and lack of immediate necessity to sell.

While Isak appears content playing for Newcastle, every player has a price, and Arsenal could potentially acquire the Swede in the upcoming transfer window.

According to reports from The Sun, despite Newcastle’s reluctance to part ways with him, the club is facing financial fair play issues that may force them to sell players.

The report suggests that Newcastle might be compelled to offload some of their players, and Isak could be among those affected, providing Arsenal with a significant opportunity.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak has been one of the finest strikers in England since he moved to the competition and might be a safer bet than the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

He has already proven he can score in England, while the other two have never played in the Premier League.



