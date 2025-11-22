Arsenal could take advantage of the collapsed contract talks to sign Turkish star

Arsenal are preparing to approach Kenan Yildiz in January, with the future of the Turkiye international looking increasingly uncertain at Juventus. The Bianconeri have been attempting to agree an extension with the attacker, and Yildiz himself is keen to remain with the Italian club. Even so, the talks have made almost no progress, which has created an opening for interested sides to step in.

Arsenal Sensing an Opportunity

Juventus want to keep the youngster, but the recent instability around the club appears to be causing him to consider his long-term future. The Italians are yet to meet his contractual demands, a situation that could encourage him to look elsewhere when the year comes to an end. Arsenal have monitored him closely since the start of the campaign and have maintained their admiration as he continues to develop. As the season progresses, the opportunity to secure a player of his potential is becoming increasingly tempting for the Gunners.

Contract Impasse Gives Arsenal Hope

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are ready to move for Yildiz in the next transfer window. The report states that the Gunners could use the current standstill between Juventus and the player to make an offer that might leave the Italian side with little choice but to consider a sale. Yildiz is regarded as one of the finest young talents in world football, and his combination of technical ability, confidence and intelligence has made him a standout figure for club and country.

A move to Arsenal would provide him with valuable experience and the chance to develop within a competitive and ambitious environment. The Gunners believe he would strengthen their attacking options immediately while also offering long-term potential. With Juventus struggling to resolve the contract situation, the next few months could prove decisive in determining where the talented attacker will play his football in the future.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…