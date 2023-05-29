Arsenal could target Serie A midfielder to replace Granit Xhaka

With Granit Xhaka’s imminent departure to Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal is actively seeking a replacement for the Swiss midfielder in the current transfer window. Xhaka has become a crucial player for Arsenal under manager Mikel Arteta, but it appears that this season might be his last with the club.

Although Xhaka has adapted well to a new position and thrived, Arsenal is unlikely to stand in his way if he expresses a desire to leave the Emirates at the end of the campaign. The club holds him in high regard, considering him a crowd favorite.

To fill the void left by Xhaka, Arsenal has compiled a list of potential replacements, with Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu featuring prominently on that list. Arsenal sees Çalhanoğlu as a midfielder who can comfortably fill the role vacated by Xhaka, according to reports from Inter Live. It seems that Arsenal views Çalhanoğlu as an ideal candidate to bolster their midfield options.

Xhaka will be missed, but Calhanoglu has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe in the last few seasons.

He has helped Inter Milan to reach the final of the Champions League at the end of this campaign.

His experience in Serie A could be useful in helping us to get back to the top of the Premier League next season.

