Arsenal could trigger the release clause of defensive midfielder in January

Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi has been on Arsenal’s radar for at least two seasons, with speculation that the Gunners were considering a move for him last summer. However, Arsenal opted to focus on other transfer targets, and Zubimendi remained at his club, helping them secure qualification for the Champions League.

Now, Zubimendi’s future appears to be uncertain, and there are suggestions that he could change clubs in the upcoming January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes suggests that Arsenal could make a move for Zubimendi in the winter transfer window. The report even goes as far as suggesting that Arsenal might trigger his release clause, which is currently set at 60 million euros.

Juve Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest midfielders in Europe in our squad now, but the best clubs in the world are constantly improving their options and that should be the case for us if we are serious.

Zubimendi has had a decent career and the 24-year-old could even get better on our books.

But we must be willing to pay the money to get our man, otherwise, we will lose him to another serious club.

