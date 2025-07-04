Arsenal could try Martinelli through the middle next season

Arsenal is actively seeking a new striker and has been engaged in discussions over several potential options in recent weeks. However, despite their efforts, they have been unable to secure any of their primary targets so far. This is far from the ideal situation the club wishes to find itself in, and Arsenal are keen to ensure that this changes before the transfer window closes.

That said, there remains no guarantee that Arsenal will sign a recognised goalscorer to bolster their squad during this transfer window. The club’s plans appear flexible, as they may choose to sign other attacking players regardless of whether a new number nine arrives. In other words, Arsenal could bring in additional forwards without necessarily recruiting a traditional central striker.

Alternative Options and Tactical Adjustments

One possible solution to Arsenal’s striking concerns could come from within the existing squad. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Gunners might consider deploying Gabriel Martinelli as a centre-forward. The Brazilian winger could face increased competition for playing time on the left flank, especially with players such as Noni Madueke and Rodrygo being linked with moves to the Emirates. The report suggests that Martinelli may be shifted to play through the middle as a way to maintain his presence in the team.

Martinelli has demonstrated his capability in the central striker role on several occasions, including a notable performance against Liverpool at Anfield. His adaptability and attacking instincts have impressed observers, which may make him a viable option to lead the line should Arsenal choose not to pursue a new number nine.

Looking Ahead to Next Season

It will certainly be interesting to observe how Arsenal’s team evolves when the new season begins. Whether through new signings or tactical changes involving current players like Martinelli, the club is likely to experiment with different options in attack to improve its goal-scoring output.

