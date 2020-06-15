Arsenal could turn their attention from Bundesliga defender to his compatriot

Arsenal will reportedly turn their attention from Dayot Upamecano towards his compatriot Axel Disasi, according to Goal journalist Charles Watts.

Upamecano has been a long term target of Arsenal and the Frenchman was the subject of an enquiry by the Gunners in last summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal couldn’t sign him at that time and they moved for William Saliba instead, they have apparently remained interested in landing him especially as he will be entering the final year of his current deal at the end of this season.

However, Watts is claiming that the Gunners might struggle to land the RB Leipzig man even if the Germans reduce their asking price because of their poor financial state.

Watts then claims that the Gunners will now turn their attention to Disasi who has been in fine form for Reims and helped them finish in a very respectable position in Ligue 1 this season.

The defender is more than 6 feet tall and at the age of 22, he represents a player that has much room for improvement which is perfectly fine for Mikel Arteta since he appears to like the idea of developing young talent.

The Gunners would get Disasi for a much lower transfer fee than they would have to pay for Upamecano and that could be important as to which of the players joins the club.