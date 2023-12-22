Arsenal could turn to a Sao Paulo midfielder next month

Arsenal is actively seeking to enhance their midfield by adding a new player in the January transfer window, and several players are on their radar.

However, key targets such as Douglas Luiz and Joao Palhinha may prove challenging to secure in the upcoming transfer window. Both players are integral to their current clubs—Luiz at Aston Villa and Palhinha at Fulham—and are not easily available for transfer.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal is now considering a move for Sao Paulo’s 21-year-old midfielder, Pablo Maia. The Brazilian youngster is regarded as one of the top talents in the Brazilian top flight, and European clubs are expressing interest in acquiring his services.

The report suggests that if Arsenal faces challenges in securing the signings of Luiz or Palhinha in the upcoming transfer window, they may turn to the promising Maia as an alternative option.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maia will have good company if he moves to the Emirates, as we have some fine Brazilian players who will help him to settle.

The midfielder has interest from several other top clubs on the continent and we must act fast if he truly is a player we want.

