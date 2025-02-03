Arsenal could undertake a squad overhaul in the summer

Arsenal are set to end the January transfer window quieter than many would have anticipated. Despite being in need of reinforcements in certain areas of the squad, the Gunners have opted against making major moves this month, well, unless something dramatic happens today.
This transfer window provided the perfect opportunity to add fresh legs to the team, particularly with the club competing on multiple fronts. However, Mikel Arteta had previously admitted that it would take something special to find the right player in January, suggesting that the club were always likely to be cautious in their approach.
While Arsenal remain committed to finishing the season as strongly as possible, it appears that any major additions to the squad will have to wait until the summer. With the window drawing to a close, the players who started the campaign will need to step up and help the team push for success in the remaining months of the season.
That being said, Arsenal have not entirely ruled out the possibility of making a late move should the right opportunity arise. The club are still open to signing quality players if they become available in the final hours of the transfer window. However, as things stand, it seems increasingly unlikely that fans will see any new arrivals before the deadline.
According to Mirror Football, Arsenal are instead planning a significant squad overhaul in the summer. The report suggests that midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey are expected to leave, paving the way for fresh additions in that area. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been identified as a key target, with another midfielder also likely to be signed to strengthen Arteta’s options in the centre of the pitch.
Additionally, the Gunners are expected to prioritise signing a top striker, an area they have long been looking to improve. The lack of a prolific centre-forward has been seen as one of the team’s weaknesses, and Arsenal are determined to address it once the season concludes.
While many supporters will be disappointed by the club’s inactivity in January, the decision to hold off on spending could set the stage for a major recruitment drive in the summer. However, regardless of how this season ends, Arsenal will need to deliver in the transfer market to ensure they continue progressing under Arteta’s leadership.
No overhaul, just keep adding quality numbers.
Not sure about this one now. If zubimendi is the next big thing at CDM, then great, but I’m not sure he is. TP currently is one of the best in the world for the type of football we play. I think swapping him for zubimendi would be probably alright, but is it really a risk we need to take right now? Imo we should be keeping partey a bit longer and starting to integrate Lewis Skelly into midfield from next season, with a view to him taking over – I really do see him having a comparable skillset and being ready for it within the next year. It would mean perhaps signing another new left back, but it makes me sense to me.
That said, if we’re going to struggle to keep partey for another one or two years (as opposed to another 3+ when maybe that’s not such a good idea), then maybe we’re forced to buy someone like zubimendi anyway?
Beyond that, I don’t think an “overhaul” is necessary or particularly smart – we need a CF for sure, and ideally a winger, but we don’t need to lose too many players imo. Aside from the CF position, the spine is good, and we should do everything to keep it together.
A SQUAD OVERHAUL?????????????? We have just done one and spent nigh on 800 mil doing it.
The “overhaul” will apply to around 6 fringe players and loanees and Jorjinho rather than first team picks and why we need Zubemendi when we could retain Partey does not make sense to me..To improve our inner first team options we certainly need a central striker and an athletic box to box operator such as Beleba of Brighton who was badly missed by them in the thrashing from Forrest.
Grandad, what do we need the most? Zubimendi or a striker? Partey is light years better than Zubimendi and we are desperate for a striker. I worry now we have lost Edu.
When there are outgoings it usually equates with incomings
A point I made in a different article was Pep relied too heavily on what he had and didn’t refresh the squad. You cannot stay still