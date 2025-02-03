Arsenal could undertake a squad overhaul in the summer

Arsenal are set to end the January transfer window quieter than many would have anticipated. Despite being in need of reinforcements in certain areas of the squad, the Gunners have opted against making major moves this month, well, unless something dramatic happens today.

This transfer window provided the perfect opportunity to add fresh legs to the team, particularly with the club competing on multiple fronts. However, Mikel Arteta had previously admitted that it would take something special to find the right player in January, suggesting that the club were always likely to be cautious in their approach.

While Arsenal remain committed to finishing the season as strongly as possible, it appears that any major additions to the squad will have to wait until the summer. With the window drawing to a close, the players who started the campaign will need to step up and help the team push for success in the remaining months of the season.

That being said, Arsenal have not entirely ruled out the possibility of making a late move should the right opportunity arise. The club are still open to signing quality players if they become available in the final hours of the transfer window. However, as things stand, it seems increasingly unlikely that fans will see any new arrivals before the deadline.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal are instead planning a significant squad overhaul in the summer. The report suggests that midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey are expected to leave, paving the way for fresh additions in that area. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been identified as a key target, with another midfielder also likely to be signed to strengthen Arteta’s options in the centre of the pitch.

Additionally, the Gunners are expected to prioritise signing a top striker, an area they have long been looking to improve. The lack of a prolific centre-forward has been seen as one of the team’s weaknesses, and Arsenal are determined to address it once the season concludes.

While many supporters will be disappointed by the club’s inactivity in January, the decision to hold off on spending could set the stage for a major recruitment drive in the summer. However, regardless of how this season ends, Arsenal will need to deliver in the transfer market to ensure they continue progressing under Arteta’s leadership.