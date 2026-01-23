Arsenal could welcome back two key men for Man Utd game

Arsenal’s injury crisis appears to be easing at a crucial stage of the season, with the club potentially set to welcome back two important players ahead of their upcoming fixture against Manchester United. The Gunners invested heavily during the summer transfer window to protect themselves against prolonged injury problems, yet they have still faced challenges in keeping the entire squad fit throughout the campaign.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal have coped better than in previous seasons. In earlier campaigns, a lack of depth often saw their momentum stall when key players were sidelined. This time, however, the strength of the squad has allowed them to remain competitive across multiple fronts, even while dealing with absences. Their ability to adapt has ensured they continue to feature prominently in all competitions they are involved in.

Managing injuries while staying competitive

Arsenal’s resilience has been evident since the start of the season. Although several important players have missed time through injury, the team have remained consistent and focused. They are still in contention to win at least four competitions, a testament to both the quality of the squad and the careful management by Mikel Arteta and his staff.

The club’s approach has been to take each match as it comes, rather than looking too far ahead. This mindset will be tested again soon, with another significant challenge approaching. Their next major test comes against United, a fixture that always carries added pressure and unpredictability.

Boost ahead of key fixtures

The match against United is expected to be particularly demanding, given that the opposition now has a new manager in Michael Carrick. Uncertainty remains over how he will set his team up, which adds an extra layer of difficulty to Arsenal’s preparations. Any boost in personnel would therefore be welcomed by Arteta.

Encouragingly, there is growing optimism regarding the fitness of Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie. According to Metro Sports, both players are set to return to the squad for the match against the Red Devils. While Arteta stopped short of confirming their involvement, he indicated that they have resumed training.

Their return could provide Arsenal with valuable options as they prepare for a demanding period, with key fixtures against Manchester City and Manchester United coming in quick succession.