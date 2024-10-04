Arsenal could welcome defender back from injury after international break

Oleksandr Zinchenko could return to action after the international break, Mikel Arteta has revealed.
The Ukrainian defender has been struggling with injury for some time and has been sidelined for several weeks.
Arsenal has adequate cover at left-back, especially after signing Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, so Zinchenko’s absence hasn’t been too costly.
However, he remains a key player for Arteta, as he often transitions from defense to midfield and attack, helping to create opportunities.
The Gunners’ manager is confident that Zinchenko will still have chances to make an impact on the team and is eagerly awaiting his return.
Ahead of his team’s next game, Arteta was asked about how much longer Zinchenko will be sidelined, and he said, as quoted by Football London:
“Alex probably after the international break if everything goes well. He’s progressing really well”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Zinchenko remains one of the key players in the squad who knows how to play in Mikel Arteta’s system, and we expect him to make an impact when he returns.
There is a reason the club is not even considering selling him despite the depth in that role, and he will prove his worth when he returns.
Very optimistic about being a “key player” as the addition of Calafiori would suggest otherwise. Unfortunately for Zinchenko he seems to have fallen down the pecking order with Calafiori looking first choice, Timber in the mix at LB, as well as Tomiyasu and Kiwior.
Don’t see where he fits in except cup games, and MLS could possibly push him even further out.
Perhaps a backup role to Odegaard, but Nwaneri is showing quality there also, so I don’t think Zinchenko is a “key player” anymore as the article suggests.
I believe he could be gone with Jesus in January if quality replacements can be brought in, and I would be surprised if Zinchenko and Jesus stayed with the team beyond the Summer and start of the season.
I appreciate how Zinchenko and Jesus helped us when Arteta took over, but we have outgrown both of them in much the same way in which City did when they began to dominate the PL.
I think you’re right but it might be an area arteta would struggle to be ruthless due to the impact they made early on and his history with them. I hope not, but I can see it being a challenge for him because, unlike some others who he was ruthless with, you really can’t fault either zinchenko or jesus for their attitude or effort, and they’re the only players we have (aside from havertz and now sterling) who’ve won big titles
He should only figure after the break maybe to rid ring rust