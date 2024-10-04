Arsenal could welcome defender back from injury after international break

Oleksandr Zinchenko could return to action after the international break, Mikel Arteta has revealed.

The Ukrainian defender has been struggling with injury for some time and has been sidelined for several weeks.

Arsenal has adequate cover at left-back, especially after signing Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, so Zinchenko’s absence hasn’t been too costly.

However, he remains a key player for Arteta, as he often transitions from defense to midfield and attack, helping to create opportunities.

The Gunners’ manager is confident that Zinchenko will still have chances to make an impact on the team and is eagerly awaiting his return.

Ahead of his team’s next game, Arteta was asked about how much longer Zinchenko will be sidelined, and he said, as quoted by Football London:

“Alex probably after the international break if everything goes well. He’s progressing really well”

Zinchenko remains one of the key players in the squad who knows how to play in Mikel Arteta’s system, and we expect him to make an impact when he returns.

There is a reason the club is not even considering selling him despite the depth in that role, and he will prove his worth when he returns.

