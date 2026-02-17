Arsenal could welcome two key players back for the weekend

Arsenal takes on Wolves in the Premier League tomorrow, but they will have to do so without two of their key players. The Gunners have been in impressive form over recent seasons and have now reached a higher level of consistency, which could see them compete for trophies before this campaign concludes.

With two fixtures in the coming days, including a clash against Tottenham at the weekend, Arsenal will need to make full use of their squad depth this week. Wolves arrive at the Emirates at a time when some of Arsenal’s injured stars are not yet fully recovered, with two players now ruled out of the match.

Squad Depth Tested Against Wolves

Victory against the bottom-table side is a priority for the Gunners, and it is a fixture they are expected to win. While the result is paramount, Arsenal will be without Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz. Both players have suffered minor injuries, and the club adheres to a strict policy of only fielding completely fit players, which has led to their omission from the Wolves game.

The absence of these key players will test Arsenal’s squad, but Mikel Arteta remains optimistic about their availability for the weekend encounter. The manager told reporters via Hayters:

“For Wolves, he (Odegaard) is not going to be fit but for Sunday we are very hopeful that he can be with us. Kai is the other one that, again, for the weekend is a possibility so looking forward to having him in the squad.”

Focus Shifts to Weekend Fixtures

Arteta’s comments underline the club’s cautious approach to player fitness, ensuring that stars are not rushed back too soon. With a critical match against Tottenham looming, the Gunners will be eager to manage their squad effectively and secure maximum points over this busy period.

As Arsenal prepare to face Wolves, attention will be on how the team adapts in the absence of Odegaard and Havertz and whether the depth of the squad can maintain the momentum that has propelled them to consistent performances this season.

