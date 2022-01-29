Arsenal could well be attracted by supposed ‘final offer’ for striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reported to have turned down offers to move to Saudi Arabia, but the latest offer could well prove to be attractive for both Arsenal and the player.

The striker has had a falling out with current manager Mikel Arteta, which resulted in Auba losing his place in the playing squad and stripped of the captaincy.

He was then allowed to leave for the AFCON early due to his role in the team, before being left behind in London whilst the rest of the squad departed for Dubai for a training camp.

With no intimation that there has been any improvement for him and Arteta, an exit should be favourable for both parties, and Al Nassr have made one more offer.

Al Nassr proposal still on the table for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as @jamesbenge reports – while Barcelona chance depends on Dembélé. Player always been waiting for an opportunity in European clubs – so Al Nassr have set 00.00 UK time as deadline for this proposal, I’m told ⤵️ https://t.co/s6L1k5eH8a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

The deal would mean that Auba can still receive the full amount that he is being paid at present, while the inclusion of a get-out clause in 12 months time would mean that he would have 12 months to decide if he is enjoying his football there without losing a penny, as opposed to staying in north London and not playing.

Do you think Auba could be persuaded to make the jump?

Patrick