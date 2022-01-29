Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal could well be attracted by supposed ‘final offer’ for striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reported to have turned down offers to move to Saudi Arabia, but the latest offer could well prove to be attractive for both Arsenal and the player.

The striker has had a falling out with current manager Mikel Arteta, which resulted in Auba losing his place in the playing squad and stripped of the captaincy.

He was then allowed to leave for the AFCON early due to his role in the team, before being left behind in London whilst the rest of the squad departed for Dubai for a training camp.

With no intimation that there has been any improvement for him and Arteta, an exit should be favourable for both parties, and Al Nassr have made one more offer.

The deal would mean that Auba can still receive the full amount that he is being paid at present, while the inclusion of a get-out clause in 12 months time would mean that he would have 12 months to decide if he is enjoying his football there without losing a penny, as opposed to staying in north London and not playing.

Do you think Auba could be persuaded to make the jump?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs