Arsenal crash out on penalties after hard-fought battle with Sporting

Arsenal have been eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting CP after a two-legged battle that had to be settled on penalties.
The Gunners should have expected a tough battle after the 90 minutes of excitement last week, and the night didn’t disappoint.
We tried our best to settle things in the opening 45 minutes, with both of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus causing a right nuisance to our rivals, but it was Granit Xhaka who made the difference going into the break.
The Brazilian winger broke down the left before getting played in behind the defence, with his strike being parried into the path of our stand-in captain to place us into the lead.
Things seemed to turn after the break however, with us struggling to break into the final third, and we paid the price when Pedro shocked Aaron Ramsdale with a long-range strike which left him scrambling back to his goal.
The boss attempted to throw his big guns into play off the bench to try and make sure the result went our way, but Sporting refused to lie down, and I admit that I was a little relieved to make it to extra time.
Both sides had efforts going wide of the post, while the most exciting incident of extra time came when Bukayo Saka was taken out, prompting the red card for Sporting’s Ugarte.
Naturally, this frustrating yet exciting fixture was to be settled by the penalty shootout, and we started on the Backfoot after losing the toss, and we were forced to shoot second.
After seven successfull pemalties, with Ramsdale coming close twice, it was Habriel Martinelli who faltered first.
Sporting delivered their fifth from five to reach the next stage of the competition, and we can all pretend that we only care dabout the Premier League from this poknt onwards.
Patrick
Ramsdale isn’t good in penalty shootout. Adan was my MOTM and we’re still not good enough in major European competition
I think we’ll finish second in EPL
No, I still believe we will win the league. Stop throwing toys out of pram. Everyone could see when our almost first team was on the pitch we made sporting look really ordinary and almost scored from various chances.
Our key players won’t always be fit
Based on tonight GAI you think we will finish second?
Based on our shaky performances in some games, including tonight’s game, and our fixtures
Sporting over two legs exploited Zinchenko and his invested left back.
Maybe. I was more impressed by Sporting’s defense though
@Reggie
RealTalk It was only a matter of time someone did. Dude is not a proper defender…Jus sayin
👍NY
But that’s the sacrifice you have to make. He does win us more points then loose. I think without Saliba and Gabi together at back zini is more exposed defensively. If we don’t control the ball possession and don’t have athletic players like Partey, gabi n saliba playing zini becomes a liability.
How many penalty shootouts have you seen him in and how many are you likely to see him in when playing for The Arsenal?
rough showing. Ramsdale responsible for this one. There’s a reason why we were doing the Turner/Ramsdale rotation and why you stick with your cup keeper, even if Turner didnt have the best game last week. Nobody can tell me he would’ve been off his line like that, or would have been so abysmal with the pens. Bit of a shame that during our Europa League phase of the past few seasons we couldn’t win this trophy. Ah well. Overall it wasn’t our day and there were good opportunities to win it. Time to refocus for Palace. That game will be tough.
First 90 minutes an absolute shambles. WHY do we play this snowflake Viera, he is a total liability, what DOES Arteta see in him. Sporting had the better of us and deserved to go through. Big players let us down tonight, Xhaka, Zinchenko and Martinelli did not step up. And as for Jorghino. Viera though for me was the catylist, i have said it before, we play with ten men when he is in the team.
Yea need more from Vieira. He cannot replace Odegaard if he were to get injured. I dont wanna go back into the market already its still Vieira’s first season, but he needs to pick it up and we need to keep our standards high if we want to go far in the future. Can’t all be on Odegaard all the time. Was also hoping other players would step up today but all around nobody really had a good game besides our CB’s.
Im sorry but Viera is not upto it, he is like an under 10 playing mens football. Not good enough.
Im not ready to count him out yet. Odegaard himself was underwhelming on his initial loan here but everything worked out. Sometimes players need a season and I’m fine waiting to see what he can do once he acclimates more.
Viera offers nothing going forward or backwards. He’s bang average. Have to say though, we looked out of sorts all over the place in every department. A bit of a shambles for sure. MA needs to realise that without both Partey and Odegaard we just don’t have a squad capable of competing. It’s touch change.
Sporting deserved that win
We were far too sloppy in possession.
Fabio Viera far too weak.
Big game on Sunday.
In the 90 minutes we did not deserve to win. Sporting were the better team. In extra time we were good.
I hope we can get a win against CP on Sunday but it is going to be a mental test for these players.
Most substitutions were OK but keeping Vieira on for so long was a really poor decision by MA. Would have kept Nelson and brought off Vieira.
Yea i didnt think Saka needed to play at all this game, thought Nelson was doing fine. Darn shame we still dont have any real depth to rest our important players. We had to use Saka, Partey, Odegaard when it was clear Mikel wanted them not to play.
My only worry is we lost and made our players play so long so resting them in start backfired badly for us. Hopefully we can turn up with energy in next epl game then players can rest for international break. Our players need to pull out of the international.
Let’s just hope being out of the competition provides us with the energy needed to maintain our push for the EPL. That’s our ultimate prize. City going deep In the CL hopefully does us some favours.
Well deserved Sporting
No excuse to not win the EPL now, played less games than our rivals.
Slowest midfield in topflight Europe set the tone for the game. Partey makes Xhaka look phenomenal but when he’s not on we see what happens.
Holding very rusty, a risk that’s been highlighted many times with lack of rotation. With 5 subs and us cruising in many games,he could’ve gotten more minutes.
Let me guess…UCL spot is our goal and nothing else?
If anything we’re learning and it keeps getting proven that Viera is no where near good enough. His impact is near ZERO in games. Needs to go out on loan and be no where near the first team. Similar to Sambi. In the summer if we get Rice and a proven CAM to backfill Odegaard, I think we’ll have the depth needed to compete in all competitions.
Chris D, not a matter of ” not good enough” with Viera; issue is not physically strong enough.
Not happy with this
But I can’t blame anybody, not Arteta – not Ramsdale, not Viera, not Martinelli
This cup was there for the taking
I thought this cup would be easier to win than the league
Sporting showed enormous resilience last week and again tonight. As much as I am a supporter of Arteta I think he got it wrong tonight by not starting his first 11. It was like chalk and cheese
Spot on, SueP!
We should have started with the best eleven to quash any chance of Lisbon getting a hold on the game. Our squad was too weak and they bossed us. We could have made the rotations later on.
I’m in agreement with you GunneRay
Hope Arteta has learnt a lesson here.
At this stage you can’t take any team for granted. With Sporting’s first leg display, you know you need your best legs to finish the job at the Emirates.
You must start your strongest team and make subs later when things are pretty much comfortable.
Part of the learning process for Arteta, this one.
I agree with, but I believe it was a calculated decision.
Twin lights, when does the learning process actually stop?
The team selection tonight tells me we are focusing on the Premier League, and it’s understandable.
I understand your point of view DP but he then threw the kitchen sink at it.
Well it shows we have depth to win us matches from bench but not good enough to play complete game on their own. I just don’t know what’s happening with ESR? Well atleast no more Thursday nights to effect our weekend performances. What this does tell us we do need some more good players in summer and get rid of some of these fringe players.
The issue is Arteta needs to rotate more
Tomiyasu is amongst the best ball-markers I know
ESR was actually ahead of Martinelli at some point last season
Tierney is not a fringe player
There are matches in EPL we can win even with Nelson starting
Arteta needs to learn that
This is something Guardiola is great at so I wonder why he seemingly didn’t pick that from him
Yes, the project isn’t finished and we will recruit more players in the summer window. Perhaps two or three quality players.
Is that when the project will end Didrik, once we sign another two or three quality players?
It’s an organic process that never stops. I’m very satisfied our development and didn’t expect us to fight for the title this season.
Most of you didn’t fault him for not starting the first 11, now postMatch you’ll blaming him
Most of us here said that line-up was strong enough – so why u now complaining about the selection
We lost this match in Portugal last week when we had chances to wrap up the game and we chose to play as if nothing was at stake. Again, for crying out loud, I don’t really know Why Viera was left on the pitch for that long. I don’t really know his performances at the training that made Arteta to have such confidence in him. Odegaard should have come on much earlier. Well, now our focus is on the EPL. Arteta please, No more experimenting.
I agree. The team didn’t have the urgency or will that Sporting had. It’s obvious which team wanted this more. Even at the end, Sportings celebrations were a lot. Much more than our players would’ve done if we won. The team that played better and wanted it more won. That’s not surprising
We shouldn’t forget that we had to replace two players in the first 20 minutes.
Well coach ateta must take all the blem and some of the players are not good enough to play, for Arsenal , He needs to find a better goal keeper . Secondly , the bench ,players are not good enough ,
What did ramsdale do wrong? Some times you just have to take your hat off for the finish. Arteta should have learnt from going out from other cups that making so many changes does not work specially when other players have played so much less game time. These large changes rotation works when you keep rotating squad regular so ppl are in sync and have enough play time under their belt. Arsenal are on top of the list of least rotating team. I think we sit on about 18 times we have rotated the team that’s the least rotation of any other English team.
What this match has demonstrated is the limited depth of the squad.
I am glad Arteta doesn’t take his cues from a forum he got us top of the table so I back him in any decisions he makes and he will make mistakes but I am not calling tonight a mistake he has us top of the league with a chance of a title when no one saw it coming long may it continue. No wonder Madrid are being linked with him.
Please don’t give Nelson a new contract.
I don’t get why when we go ahead, we then sit back, loose the lead, and then go all out. We just don’t seem to learn that scoring 1 goal doesn’t win the game. Not until you score 3 goals can you relax
What a pivotal week this is turning out to be!!!
City winning 8-1
United winning 6-1 and
The Arsenal out of Europe on penalties, with two big injury scares to worry about and only three days to get Saliba match fit!!!
It is what it is and we’re out and can now focus on the one great prize, the PL.
No fixture congestion, no overplayed individuals, no cancelled games due to other commitments and, after the Palace game, a proper rest before our assault on the title.
All in all, apart from losing of course , not a bad outcome, especially as our two main rivals for the PL do not have the luxury that we find ourselves in.
Just make sure we collect the three points on Sunday, move eight points ahead of city and then relax.
This result will soon be forgotten and, let’s be honest, if we had to choose between the PL and the europa league, the former is the one we ALL want, isn’t it?
Yep, it certainly is turning out to be a pivotal week!!
KEN Do you get paid each time you mention “pivotal”!
As all Prem games carry only three points, all Prem games are equally “pivotal”.
Though, I prefer the more commonly understood word, CRUCIAL!
I do agree with you that having no Europa from now on will aid our Prem challenge. To that end, I HOPE THAT CITY GO ALL THE WAY TO THE FINAL AND ALSO TO THE FA CUP FINAL. It all helps us!
Jon, the word pivotal is certainly the right one for this moment in time, as I pointed out above.
I hope city and united carry on to their individual finals and then, of course, lose them.
Sunday’s game against Palace is very CRITICAL for us and, depending on the result, it could be PIVOTAL to our end of season outcome.
I thought playing Viera instead of Odegaard, until too late, was a major blunder and was the main reason we could not dominate play.
Once Odegaard came on we were miles better. But it was too late. Managers mistake, IMO!
Viera is simply not physical enough for us, esp in Prem games. Still early days but so far he has been well below expectations, IMO!
We had made 5 substitutions already:
Holding – Saliba
Ben White – Tomiyasu
Jesus – Trossard
Partey – Jorginho
Saka – Nelson
I think our substitute for FT (90 mins) was complete already
I think one can only make 1 more substitution during extra-time – that’s when Odegaard could come in
True, but my point was that Odegaard OUGHT to have come on well inside normal time.
I WOULD HAVE MADE THE CHANGE AT HALF-TIME AT LATEST, AS VIERA STUNK THE PLACE OUT.
Emotions running amok!!😄
I get that.. cos I’m so gutted right now…😢
However u have to give a big hand to the Sporting GK. He kept them in this game. We had the better chances, hit the bar , had a goal cleared off the line. And they scored an improbable goal!!that kinda goal goes in once in 100 attempts!!
C’mon our guys gave a lot . But in football as in life u can never win them all.
Now every game in the EPL is a freaking final!!! The players have to leave their blood on the pitch!!! They have to push for a win regardless of the team in front of us. I don’t want to know whether it’s a Madrid and Man city hybrid team!!
The EPL can not!!! Not!! Slip from our grasp!!!
We will use this experience and the disappointment of last season as catalyst.
The EPL shall have the name Arsenal on it in May!!!
COYG!!!!
I hope so, these kind of defeat can be demoralizing for a team and that demoralization can spread into the dressing room infecting every single player thankfully there is am international break coming. Hope we beat crystal palace it’s looking a bit harder now.
The 2 injuries are the main concern especially Saliba will be a huge loss hopefully we can recover and focus on palace need to win that badly after this result will show the character of the team to bounce straight back!
It seems he had a muscle injury in his back.
Not sure how serious, but not season threatening.
KT doesn’t even seem in the reckoning, I don’t know why. Think he’s gone in summer.
The BS “logic” of…”we focusing on the EPL” is so delusional it’s a bit funny.
People acting like if we stayed in EL that we would have an unmanageable amount of games lol
Take a guess how many more games we’d have if we’d gone through?
Just 5!!!
Ahhhhhhhhh!!!
It does make a difference when you are playing on Thursdays but I do think we had good enough squad to compete on two fronts atleast. As I said above you can not be the least rotating team, play players in such an important game who are not in sync and don’t have enough game time. It would have been better to go in with your first eleven then when you are couple of goals up then rest players by substitution. In my opinion Arteta should have kept a cup team and kept on playing them in very cup we would have seen a better performance from second string of players.
It’s not the amount of games, it’s about managing the players and unforseen injuries, like the two we have seen tonight.
The law of averages mean that we will have a better chance of managing the two elements above, than city or united who could play six more high intensity games than us perhaps even more
That’s not delusional, it’s just plain common sense.
One would have thought that needing to win at home, Mikel Arteta would have selected his strongest starting eleven, with the opportunity to rotate out players after a substantial lead was established. 1-0 is always a worry until the final whistle.
Sporting Lisbon currently sit fifth in Portugal, so are no mugs.
Agree completely. You already did same in first leg why do it again in second leg. We should play atleast one leg with first 11, win comfortably then bring on subs to rest some of first 11.
We were distracted by the MASSIVE DERBY, it’s as simple that.
Saka, Tossard, Partey , Odegaard on the bench, surely we knew where the priorities were.
First of all I would like to say Mikel Arteta is a solid coach and I’m proud and happy that he is our manager. With that said I think he got it absolutely wrong today . Sporting CP were better than us in the first 20 min of the first half, and the entire 45 min of second half, it was not until Party and saka came on before our midfield stabilized and the introduction of odegard ( very late and I wonder why) that we started to doninate them.
Why on earth didn’t he start that trio?
It was clear to eveeyone that xhaka, jurginho and Vieira were very poor and were conatantly giving away possession, giving wrong to wayward passes and turning over the balls the entire second half. We were really poor today .
There are no positives to take from this match only lessons to be learned-
1. Saka , odegaard and Partey are the core of the team and are the reason for our current position in the league PERIOD.
2. Martinelli cannot be relied on ( he is not good enough ) to carry the team.
3. Ramsdale is good but needs serious improvement and training.
4 . Arteta should ALWAYS play his strongest hand from here on in.
I’m gutted and disappointed, This is a team we should have blown away in the first half after we scored.
Poor, wasn’t it? And a timely wake up call. The team leading the Premier League by five points has been knocked out by a team five points behind third place in the Portuguese League.
I was Viera’s number one criticizer
Now that I am coming to like the efforts he’s putting that’s when others are jumping against him
Viera zest has increased but his lack of physicality will be a big issue, asides that, he seems to want to play football without any contact – he’s ready to fall before even being touched – ready to leave the ball at any sign of a tackle
Those are what I don’t like about him now
But he’s started to put in some passion & zest
I think this is a very bad gamble on MA part.
You play a weakened team and you end up in a 130 min marathon. Why not play your strongest group go up a couple and then sub off and rest your players?
The Viera debate is over. If anyone thinks this kid can play is delusional. I stopped counting the times he gave up and ball. Did he win 1 tackle? he is like tits on a bull=USELLESS.
MA waiteed too long for Odegaard to make the difference hence we paid for it.
Hopefully this time it benefits us by making the schedue better to the finish line.
Wait and see and pray Saliba is a minor knock.
Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture:
Im seriously wondering what is the plan for our preparation for UCL next year? If we can’t even make the quarters of EL I’m not sure how we will fair in UCL. Keeping in mind we had 6/7 of our EPL starters on the field when the game started so the team we fielded certainly wasted a full 2nd string team.
Most agree our squad is relatively strong and we only need 1-3 players more in the transfer window, is that the case or do we need quite a big shuffle of 4-5 players?
UCL is completely different fish to fry. We won’t be doing this silly stuff of mixing and matching. We will play our best 11 as we do in epl. If we would have done the same I am pretty sure we would have gone to final atleast but then probably manager made the decision to prioritise the league over anything else. Let’s hope his gamble pays off and we win the league. Arteta is human and some times you make mistakes , even the best do like pep over thinking in UCL.
Why Im asking is because if we need to rest players when we are already out of 2 comps, I’m not sure what we’ll do next year when in EPL, UCL, FA Cup and League Cup even if we do add 3-4 players to the squad and maybe sell 1-2
This season has been completely different to others, simply because of the world cup.
It’s been a “catching up” scenario and the teams still involved in cup competitions will have been playing two games a week on average.
As for next season, Edu tells us that the plans are already in place, so let’s just get over the line this season!!
But then Logic, if you believe that is what MA has done, wasn’t that exactly what Unai Emery was castigated for, prioritising one competitions outcome for another?
UE ended up losing out on the CL, I don’t believe MA will do the same though.