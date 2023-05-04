Arsenal crowned the Invincibles in London derbies this season – 12 games unbeaten

SEVEN LONDON CLUBS IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE – WITH THE RESULTS THAT HAVE CREATED ANOTHER “INVINCIBLE” RECORD FOR THE ARSENAL by Ken1945

It was once stated by Arsene Wenger that London Clubs had a real disadvantage because there were so many local derbies and, with The Arsenal having to play twelve during this season, one can only agree 100% with his thoughts.

So, as we come to the final few games of this great season, how did we do against our many noisy neighbours?

Well, we have created a record of “Invincibility” and here are the results to prove that claim, with our home games first, along with the goals we scored home and away appearing first:

Chelsea = 3-1 and 1-0

Palace = 4-1 and 2-0

Fulham = 2-1 and 3-0

Spuds = 3-1 and 2-0

WHU = 3-1 and 2-2

Brentfd = 1-1 and 3-0

A total of 29 goals for and 8 against

– 32 points from 36 available

– four 6 pointers

– two four pointers

– Unbeaten in twelve games.

Now I don’t believe any other London club has done this, having trolled back through PL history.

It has been suggested that form goes out of the window where derbies are concerned, but these results prove otherwise – we have dominated the London scene completely.

What a story and, while I don’t believe a gold trophy will be made, perhaps the keys to the city for MA and his players would be acceptable?

One thing is for sure, this will be the only coronation that is of interest to me and London is truly coloured red!!!!!!

ken1945

————————————————————

