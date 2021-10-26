Arsenal cruise into the EFL Cup quarters with win over Leeds United

Arsenal have breezed into the last eight of the EFL Cup thanks to goals from both Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds United struggled to get a foothold on the game this evening, enduring pressure almost non-stop throughout the 90 minutes, with us having three separate chances to score in the opening 10 minutes setting a precedent for the way things were going to go.

The Whites best chances of the half all came from corner kicks, although none of those efforts forced any serious saves from Bernd Leno, who seemed focused throughout the matchup.

We went into the break knowing that we should have at least got on the scoreboard given our dominance during the clash thus far, and thankfully we didn’t have to wait long after the break to open the scoring.

Unfortunately we lost Ben White to injury in the 55th minute, but his replacement Chambers came on and scored with his very first touch, less than 30 seconds after entering the field.

We continued to be the driving force in the match after the goal also, and moved to double our lead just over 10 minutes later when Eddie Nketiah has lobbed the goalkeeper before controlling the ball in space to tap into the open net.

We moved to ring the changes shortly after, with Alexandre Lacazette replacing Emile Smith Rowe, and our team took the foot off the pedal. We did have one final chance thanks to a defensive error, but the French substitute failed to get the ball under control before unleashing his shot on goal, with his effort not quite on target.

It was another dominant win however, one which could easily have been won by more on another day, but there can be little complaint with how the match played out, although we will now have to anxiously await news on White’s injury…

