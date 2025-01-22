Arsenal cruise past Dinamo Zagreb to close in on automatic Champions League qualification

Arsenal appears keen to gain time for another warm-weather training camp after securing a 3-0 victory against Dinamo Zagreb this evening in the Champions League.

The Gunners began the match in the best possible fashion, with Declan Rice opening the scoring inside just two minutes.

That early goal set the tone and sent a clear message to Zagreb that they were in for a challenging night in London.

Following Rice’s strike, Arsenal continued to put their visitors under immense pressure. Zagreb, however, defended resolutely, particularly against corners, suggesting they had prepared well for such situations before the game.

Despite Zagreb’s defensive efforts, the match remained largely one-sided as Arsenal worked tirelessly to extend their lead. Some attempts were wayward, while others forced Ivan Nevistić into making several impressive saves.

The second half commenced in much the same way the first had ended, with Arsenal pushing for another goal and Zagreb holding firm, hoping for opportunities on the counterattack.

Mikel Arteta introduced Ethan Nwaneri and Thomas Partey to bolster the team, but it was Gabriel Martinelli who delivered a sublime pass to Kai Havertz, who scored Arsenal’s second goal.

The Gunners had been deserving of a second for some time, and Martin Odegaard rounded off the performance with a goal in added time, ensuring a comfortable victory for Arteta’s side.