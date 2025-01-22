Arsenal cruise past Dinamo Zagreb to close in on automatic Champions League qualification

Arsenal appears keen to gain time for another warm-weather training camp after securing a 3-0 victory against Dinamo Zagreb this evening in the Champions League.
The Gunners began the match in the best possible fashion, with Declan Rice opening the scoring inside just two minutes.
That early goal set the tone and sent a clear message to Zagreb that they were in for a challenging night in London.
Following Rice’s strike, Arsenal continued to put their visitors under immense pressure. Zagreb, however, defended resolutely, particularly against corners, suggesting they had prepared well for such situations before the game.
Despite Zagreb’s defensive efforts, the match remained largely one-sided as Arsenal worked tirelessly to extend their lead. Some attempts were wayward, while others forced Ivan Nevistić into making several impressive saves.
The second half commenced in much the same way the first had ended, with Arsenal pushing for another goal and Zagreb holding firm, hoping for opportunities on the counterattack.
Mikel Arteta introduced Ethan Nwaneri and Thomas Partey to bolster the team, but it was Gabriel Martinelli who delivered a sublime pass to Kai Havertz, who scored Arsenal’s second goal.
The Gunners had been deserving of a second for some time, and Martin Odegaard rounded off the performance with a goal in added time, ensuring a comfortable victory for Arteta’s side.
Great win!! On to the next.
Nwaneri is back. Great news.
Good win for Arsenal.we are through to last 16. Who knows our Boy could go as far as possible in UCL.
Hope Arteta learns from the CD pairing of Gabriel and Kiwior, they did very well in the centre and Timber also did his job at right back.
I think Thieney is lacking in confidence when he came on, he wasn’t making runs that we know him for. It’s understandable any way nhe’s not been playing regularly.
Happy Nwaneri is back.
He’s pretty effective taking throw ins
3 points, nuff said, move on to Wolves away, which, even though they are down the bottom of the league, will be a lot tougher than this.
Apart from a couple of sloppy moments at the rear, it was a comfortable win although not a rip roaring spectacle. Goals were excellent though and plenty of rotation
Pleased to see Nwaneri back too
Brilliant display and a fully deserved win to further tighten our grip on automatic qualification place. Now attention turns on molineux trip to take on wolves. COYG!
Good win. We’ve had a good run in the Champions League so far.
Hopefully we win away against Girona and don’t get to play the knockout and proceed to the round of 16.
Now unto Wolves. We really need a win in order not to slip down the table and cement our 2nd position, at least.
12 days to go and still no Striker or Winger signing yet.
Let’s see how it goes.
I think Sterling was much better today
He was more willing to make direct runs at the defense, something I have been dying to see him do since he joined us
Agree 100%👍
Sorry.to say Sterling has lost the magic from his boots.
Off the ball he is static, he trys but can’t beat his man.
The team to go right, look who’s out there and then drift back to the left.
NW came on and he is a boy who gets bums off seats and all off sudden we are attacking down the right again.
DZ we’re a poor side and timber and co got away with some dreadful play and got lucky at the back a few times.
Saying that you can of beat what put in front of you and we were very comfortable tonight
Some really bad misses tonight but take a 3 nil win all day long
Goals, clean sheets breeds confidence so may long it continue.
Onwards and d upwards