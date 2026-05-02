Arsenal cruise past Fulham to go six clear in dominant Emirates display

Arsenal delivered a statement performance at the Emirates, brushing Fulham aside with a commanding 3-0 victory to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
The Gunners were electric from the first whistle, and it didn’t take long for that early intensity to pay off.
Inside two minutes, Leandro Trossard fired just wide, setting the tone for what would become a relentless attacking display.
By the 8th minute, Arsenal had their breakthrough. Bukayo Saka produced a perfect setup for Viktor Gyokeres, who calmly finished to give the hosts a deserved lead.
From there, it was one-way traffic.
Arsenal confirmed team v Fulham.
First-half dominance sets the tone
Arsenal continued to pile on the pressure, with Gyokeres and Saka combining brilliantly throughout. Both players were heavily involved as the Gunners carved Fulham open time and again.
Saka eventually got the goal his performance deserved in the 38th minute, finishing confidently after being set up by Gyokeres to double the lead.
And just before the break, Arsenal struck again. Trossard delivered a superb cross, and Gyokeres was on hand to finish, making it 3-0 and effectively putting the game beyond Fulham before half-time.
Professional second-half sees Arsenal home
With a three-goal cushion, Arsenal controlled the second half with maturity and composure.
They continued to press without overcommitting, keeping Fulham pinned back while managing the tempo of the game.
There were still chances to extend the lead. Calafiori came closest when he rattled the crossbar from a corner, while substitute Max Dowman also saw an effort drift wide late on.
At the other end, Fulham had a rare opportunity from a dangerous free-kick, but Arsenal dealt with it comfortably to maintain their clean sheet.
There was also some frustration as Gabriel Jesus was twice caught offside when looking to get in behind, but it did little to take the shine off a controlled and confident performance.
Four minutes of added time came and went without incident, as Arsenal comfortably saw the game out.
A complete performance, three goals, clean sheet, and top of the table looking strong… it doesn’t get much better than that.
What did you make of that performance Gooners, and is this the kind of form that wins titles?
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Desirable scorelines at this stage of the show
Well done Gooners!!
Beautiful first half. Controlled second half.
Great to play a Fulham team suffering from a sickness bug (shades of the dodgy lassagne: Anyone remember). Maybe (hopefully), the stars are aligning. Over to you: Man City.
What if they were coughing on us this evening? What if they give it to us at just the wrong time?
It’s probably Covid. Everyone I know who went skiing this year came back to UK with Covid.
Eight observations from Arsenal game Vs Fulham
1. Saka seems to be back to his best. When he plays well, Arsenal play well.
2. Gyokeres had a brilliant performance. His best game in an Arsenal shirt.
3. Arsenal tends to play well against teams that don’t press them aggressively. Fulham hardly put any pressure on Arsenal.
4. Calafiori is a brilliant footballer. When he’s on the pitch, it’s like Arsenal have an extra midfielder/attacker. He pops up everywhere.
5. Myles Lewis-Skelly was excellent in midfield. Which makes you wonder why the manager hasn’t been playing him more, to rest Zubimendi and Rice.
6. Scoring 3 goals is HUGE and could make a difference if the title is decided by Goal difference.
7. Gabriel Jesus is FINISHED at Premier League level.
8. Madueke did really well defensively today. It’s not something he’s been good at.
Good points.
I’m comfortable with Skells in there, he took up good positions, and looks to get on with it quickly.
Tempo our midfield set made all the difference today.
Ricky defends very well as well as offering attacking threat.
Maddy is young enough to improve his game year on year. Chelsea are the club who released Mo Salah.
Sometimes it takes players a while to settle into a new club and system. Are Gyokeres and Eze not getting better each week now? Should we have expected them to run hot from the debuts?
A lot of experts said Eze shouldn’t come here, what’s his niche in this team? Well, last few games he has found it, at number 10. Even when he was supposed to be LW he was roaming as an option for pass, and he holds ball so well, and when he’s got it there, it lifts me off my seat.
Has Gyokeres worked on body strength for the Prem Defenders. IMO the Prem is making all the Euro leagues look like farmer leagues with the strength of Prem defences.
West Ham A
Burnley H
Palace A
Only West Ham of these opponents play for something. Burnley has nothing and Palace got Conference final just after our match and by then they will be lower midtable.
Everton A
Brentford H
Bournemouth A
Villa H
Palace H *TBA*
Everton, Bmouth and Brentford all play for Europa League places so not only do City need to win them all, they need to win them by bigger margins.
Good analysis. I agree, West Ham away is the big one. Was hoping they’d get a win today, but them getting beat pretty definitively also might mean low morale. Can’t let their stadium get too rowdy next week and need similar energy we had today.
Lets hope before our W Ham match, City has dropped points once or twice!
Come on Tarkowski & Pickford, clean that sheet or at least keep it from being torn to shreds.
The Hammers are down there because they didn’t use the windows very well. Their team was exposed from the opening day defeat at Mackem. The owners have sort of admitted this. It would be extremely disappointing for this Arsenal side, our squad, with everything to play for, to not win that game. It’s not that the match will come quickly after another match. We are getting players back from injury. Options. Our performances and confidence has ticked up.
They often give us a run for our money, they ruined our coronation last year, but yes with all to fight for we need to win that game. Plus I don’t think sp*rs win all there games
A very good win, would have liked one more after the first half but, disappointed (Dowman apart) with our subs. They brought nothing to the table. MLS was a revelation and he is a strong little bugger. Saka, Trossard, Gyokores and Rice played really intelligent forward football along with MLS. My only concern (minor at the moment) neither Saliba or Gabriel can play a pass from the back. Not ultra important but something that would improve us is a ball playing CB. Saliba thinks he is and Gabriel knows he isn’t but defending wise, ok obviously. Let put AM to bed next week and then blast our way to the Prem. My only reservation is will MLS be used?
The excellent tactic and performance made it look easy, although Fulham obviously need to replace their CFs in the summer
Gyokeres’ positioning was very good, Saka’s movements were great, Rice defended very well and Lewis-Skelly won a lot of duels
I don’t think Arteta will bench Zubimendi for Lewis-Skelly for the UCL semifinal, but tonight’s double-pivot would also be a very good option to play against Atletico Madrid
Excellent win in general, some good attacking phases and perhaps should have score more! Trossard, saka, Gyo, Rice with excellent performance… Cala brings balance to midfield, just how good can he be without the injuries? I think skelly won all duels today will Arteta be tempted to play him on Tuesday! He did nothing wrong to harm his chances. As for White he’s had poor performances the past 3 premier League games. We need Timber fit ASAP.
All in all I enjoyed the game and now 3 more finals left or make it 5!
What is it with White? Something on his mind? Virus? Carrying injuries?
That’s £50M of Prime centre back beef bought to build us to a title.
He’s not been up to scratch moongirl, thought he’d improve once saka is back but I was wrong. He can do better but definitely he needs to up his game.
Finally a good game. Going to need another one on Tuesday.
3pts , 3goals .
I have no complaints but I have some questions.
Why was Norgaard bought ?
Is Skelly better than zubimendi?
Has zubimendi been the problem all along ?
Let’s see the midfield Arteta will deploy on Tuesday.
Yes, Zubimendi was the problem from the beginning.Only a blind man can’t see that…
Good win , saka looked like his old self and Gyokeres was solid ,good for our GD .
Onto the next
And we need him to be for rest of season
We all want more from Vic but just read, he is only the second Arsenal striker this last 100 years to score 20 goals in all comps, in their debut season. The other Alexis Sanchez. Not bad considering we do NOT play to his strengths.
Narratives vs reality my only bug bear with fans. We have a fanbase that will take media narratives as facts despite watching week in week out.
Not true. In the last 100 years, no. In this century, yes
Yes sorry, it said this century, thought it meant last 100 years. Misleading. Why didn’t they say since 2000😂😂
Henry got 26 according to Wikipedia, 17 in the league. I heard in commentary that gyokeres was the first since Sanchez to score 20 in his debut season – I can believe that
Yes, see above. I am a bit thick.
After watching him today, i am convinced the talented Calafiori could be very effective as a central midfielder.Because of his injuries, i appreciate Arteta has not really had an opportunity to start him in the engine room, but he looks very well equipped to provide drive and energy and a physical presence to back up Rice..As Norgaard is evidently on his way out, and as we appear to be in the market for a natural left back, perhaps our Italian international is destined for a new role next season?
Just so injury prone Grandad.
MLS makes me nervous, he is not very technical and tends to fall down when in trouble.But nobody got injured and some players got some rest.. this bodes well
for tuesday.
I agree regarding MLS but this was a great time to give him a run out. He was good at keeping his composure today as you could see the Fulham players trying to get under his skin straight away. Something seems to be distracting Benny from fully concentrating on his defensive duties and we have needed Timber back so badly over the last month and a half. If we can just avoid further injuries we may yet be able to make it over the line this season. 🤞
He’s great on the ball, shielding/dribbling but he doesnt see the picture with his turns like rice/zubi/eze/ode/merino all much older than him though tbf.
His ability to shield the ball is by far what he’s best at, it’s like his super power. He’s a fantastic athlete, and I don’t think he lacks technically at all – his issues are mostly related to experience, positioning and decision making at times. Things that can definitely come with time.
Fantastic result
I was waiting for a big win. Saka and Gyokeres had their best game for a while
Great way to go into Atletico Madrid
Gyok needs 5 in the last 5 (assuming cl final) to beat Sanchez for most debut season goals ever for us ever all comps (4 to level.) Narratives vs reality.
I’m not sure that’s true ?
Sky published it tonight so take it up with them. Why reggue said it seperate above. It’s true.
don’t need to take it up with anyone
I know the stat they said and it’s now what you just made up
narrative vs reality lol.
so the irony is it’s you with the narrative
the reality is not true
Take it up with sky which is where reggie got it from above. It is true, i was waiting on it till it was even closer but sky published tonight.
well it’s not
Henry and Ian Wright scored more in their debut season
narrative vs reality lol
Henry is 26 so 5 takes gyok beyond
Wright is 31 but that includes his palace goals
How many goals have Gyokeres scored for us at the moment?
21
How does 5 more goals take him beyond Henry? Shouldn’t it be equal?
Equal yes but you see how insane this arguement is?
Why is it insane?
well it’s not quite the same is it
you started off by saying only one man has scored more in their debut season and it’s just made up lol
narrative vs reality apparently lol.
no mate this is what you wrote …….
Gyok needs 5 in the last 5 (assuming cl final) to beat Sanchez for most debut season goals ever for us ever all comps (4 to level.) Narratives vs reality.
so it’s not true that he needs to beat Sanchez for most goals is it ?
it’s not true that 4 goals levels the record lol
he needs 5 goals to equally Henrys record
Does my point change with your 1 goal semantic? Ofc not..
yes lol ….you can’t make things up then say others are not sticking to reality then not expect to be called out for making stuff up
you said he needs 5 goals to beat Sanchez for the record of most Arsenal goals in a debit season
I’m simply saying you made that up
Sky published it you lunatic. Get your head out your always wrong on everything ass.
Guendouzi, wrong. Raya, wrong. Willock, wrong. Esr, wrong, ode, wrong, saliba, wrong, do i need to go on
but I’m not wrong lol
factually what your saying is not true lol
I can tell you what Sky said if that helps
So saliba left theb as you said he woud?
Lol if you are going to call it out do it right pmsl
Ian Wright scored 26 goals In his first season for Arsenal
narrative vs reality lol.
What a sad loser you are. If gyok 5 he is level wtih wright/henry then instead of clear. Ive been emvarrassed… not. Weirdo
don’t get what reaction you wanted
am I meant to not point out that your not telling the truth ?
You pointing henry has more than sanchez by 1 goal was intersting wright however does notnbut you being the plastic you are didnt know he was at palace that year 5 prem goals for palace, what was the other cimp goals?
Using ai and getting tripped up because you are plastic never old
Me 1 goal off for gyok point remains the same you 7+ goals wrong about wright because you didnt know his history. Pmsl.
mate why you being rude when I’m simply correcting your mistake
your comment was
Gyok needs 5 in the last 5 (assuming cl final) to beat Sanchez for most debut season goals ever for us ever all comps (4 to level.) Narratives vs reality.
that’s made up
Henry and Ian Wright mate both scored 26 goals in their debut seasons for Arsenal
soz lol
and no mate unfortunately your wrong about both and it’s almost like every time you realize you get more and more angry lol
I assume you noticed your mistake lol
I knew the whole time but was waiting
so peeps ….if we take away Ian Wright goals for Palace that season , he has 24 league goals for Arsenal and 2 in the league cup
so that is 26 goals
so VG doesn’t need 5 goals to be Sanchez record , he needs 5 goals simply to be level with Henry and Ian Wright ……
We have a fanbase that will take media narratives as facts despite watching week in week out lol
Arteta took a risk with MLS. The players took risks on the ball and there were moments Fulham couldve countered us but we were prepared. There will be no title if Arsenal & Arteta stop taking risks. We were well rewarded today, COYG
Remove the handbrake ( Zubimendi) and tou have a totally different team, easy on the eye, full steam ahead…That guy was a mistake from the beginning, influencing ( in bad) the speed and attacking minded-style of Arsenal. Lewis-Skelly was miles shead of him in terms of speed, decisions, passing and driving the ball forward.Imagine we transfer a B2B midfielder in the mold of Declan Rice…both of rhem running the midfield like 2 dominant monsters. Add a WC left winger and you have the perfect team ready to take England and Europe by storm for years to come.Did you see the difference between Gyokeres and Jesus? Day and night…..Victor is what we needed for years. Just give him the balls from the wings ( like today) and he will be there to punish opposition. Yes, I like what I saw today in the first half, this is the real Arsenal-attack,attack,attack……Zubimendi “ The snail” must go, take White with you
Interesting observations Antonio but I think you will find that the”snail” will be performing for Spain in the World Cup whereas MSL, who contrary to your assertion, is anything but “quick” will not make the England squad.
What an excellent performance – brilliant in the first half and workmanlike in the second.
Three excellently worked goals.
Rice was everywhere.
Skelly was a revelation in midfield.
Califiori was so good, Hincapie wasn’t missed.
Our two CB’s dealt with everything.
Gyokeres wa like a tank and scored a superb headed goal, excellently laid on by Trossard.
Ray had hardly anything to do, but there was one heart stopping moment, when he gambled to reach a ball near the halfway line.
But for me, the most thrilling thing today, was the return to form of Saka.
He took players on and did his work defending as well.
It was so satisfying to see him working well with Gyokeres and they gave each other a assist and a goal.
The negatives? Three for me.
1. Jesus, when he came on, was poor and, apart from being caught offside, did nothing and I would expect him to move on in the summer.
2. One of my favourite players, Ben White, seems to be struggling to find his form of last season and his wayward passes were to many for my liking – he didn’t drop his head however and, fingers crossed, said form will return.
3. Why oh why did we buy Norgaard and why isn’t he being selected?
Today was the perfect opportunity to rest Zubimendi but MA decides to risk injury to Zubimendi!!