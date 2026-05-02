Arsenal cruise past Fulham to go six clear in dominant Emirates display

Arsenal delivered a statement performance at the Emirates, brushing Fulham aside with a commanding 3-0 victory to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners were electric from the first whistle, and it didn’t take long for that early intensity to pay off.

Inside two minutes, Leandro Trossard fired just wide, setting the tone for what would become a relentless attacking display.

By the 8th minute, Arsenal had their breakthrough. Bukayo Saka produced a perfect setup for Viktor Gyokeres, who calmly finished to give the hosts a deserved lead.

From there, it was one-way traffic.

Arsenal confirmed team v Fulham.

First-half dominance sets the tone

Arsenal continued to pile on the pressure, with Gyokeres and Saka combining brilliantly throughout. Both players were heavily involved as the Gunners carved Fulham open time and again.

Saka eventually got the goal his performance deserved in the 38th minute, finishing confidently after being set up by Gyokeres to double the lead.

And just before the break, Arsenal struck again. Trossard delivered a superb cross, and Gyokeres was on hand to finish, making it 3-0 and effectively putting the game beyond Fulham before half-time.

Professional second-half sees Arsenal home

With a three-goal cushion, Arsenal controlled the second half with maturity and composure.

They continued to press without overcommitting, keeping Fulham pinned back while managing the tempo of the game.

There were still chances to extend the lead. Calafiori came closest when he rattled the crossbar from a corner, while substitute Max Dowman also saw an effort drift wide late on.

At the other end, Fulham had a rare opportunity from a dangerous free-kick, but Arsenal dealt with it comfortably to maintain their clean sheet.

There was also some frustration as Gabriel Jesus was twice caught offside when looking to get in behind, but it did little to take the shine off a controlled and confident performance.

Four minutes of added time came and went without incident, as Arsenal comfortably saw the game out.

A complete performance, three goals, clean sheet, and top of the table looking strong… it doesn’t get much better than that.

What did you make of that performance Gooners, and is this the kind of form that wins titles?

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