Fee almost agreed: Arsenal close to missing out on transfer of €60m-rated striker

Arsenal had also been linked with Mauro Icardi…

It looks like Mauro Icardi’s future is closer to being resolved as he reported edges towards a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to ESPN, a fee of between €55-60m has almost been agreed for Icardi to leave Inter Milan for PSG this summer, in what could be a blow for Arsenal.

It had recently been claimed by Tuttosport, as cited by Calciomercato, that we were a possible destination for the Argentina international as part of a potential deal that would also take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Inter Milan.

That could have been a smart piece of business for us to replace Aubameyang, who is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Icardi has shone at PSG and has shown throughout his career that he can be a top player, even if he’s had his fair share of issues away from the pitch.

It looks like this ship has now sailed for Arsenal, so hopefully the club has other alternatives in mind as we will surely have to strengthen up front soon.

