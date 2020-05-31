Arsenal could struggle to land Adrien Rabiot.

Latest reports suggest it could be tricky for Arsenal to win the race for the signature of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Calciomercato claim the France international could be part of a swap deal between Manchester United and Juve, which would see Red Devils misfit Paul Pogba return to Turin.

Rabiot has also been linked with Arsenal by Le 10 Sport, but if Man Utd have a big name like Pogba who’d be tempting for Juventus, it looks like it’ll be extremely difficult for us to come up with something better.

On top of that, Calciomercato claim that United are concerned about Rabiot’s wage demands – something that doesn’t bode too well for us either as we’re in even less of a position to pay up than our rivals.

Rabiot would no doubt be a useful signing for us right now given our issues in midfield, but this deal perhaps looks less and less likely by the day.