Arsenal dealt transfer blow as target insists he wants to remain at his present club

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow in their bid to add Lautaro Martinez to their squad in this transfer window.
The Gunners are in the market for attacking reinforcements, including a striker and an attacking midfielder.
They have already added a few exciting names to their squad, but adding Martinez would make an even bigger statement this season.
The striker has just won the Serie A with Inter Milan, but they are auctioning off their top stars to balance their financial books.
Martinez will be unhappy that they have sold his strike partner, Romelu Lukaku, but that hasn’t made it easier for Arsenal to sign him.
Inter has also sold Achraf Hakimi who was pivotal in their title triumph, yet a report claims Martinez is prepared to stay.
Sport Italia journalist Gianluigi Longari delivered an update on the Argentinian’s future recently and claims that he is open to remaining at Inter and is ready to start talks of a new contract with them instead of leaving.
He tweeted: “He doesn’t want to leave Inter.
“Scheduled next week [is] a meeting for talking about a contract extension.”
Arsenal is yet to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah and they may be stuck with both strikers, which could affect their summer plans.
Odegaard incoming by the looks of things
Thought the willock funds would go towards upgrading the team obviously I was wrong .
Abraham after then we will be flying up that table .
Can’t beat shopping in Aldi when everyone else is grabbing their shopping from Waitrose .
Marcel Sabitzer is reportedly attracted the attention of Bayern Munchen for a fee as low as €15 million. Why isn’t Arsenal approaching RB Leipzig for the Austrian international, given they would probably prefer to sell to Arsenal rather than a German rival?
€15 million is a steal for a player of this quality and would ensure the Willock income was well spent!
agree with both of you, DK & OG…always been a fan of Sabitzer, energizer bunny-type, who would be a massive upgrade on Xhaka, as he can go all day and play all three zones on the pitch…like I’ve said many times, just imagine if Arteta was given a never before seen war chest of 150+M and we got White, some decent depth pieces, Ramshands and Ode de toilette…I think my f’ing head would explode
What ever happened to the interest in AOUAR? Why can’t arsenal get transfers right?
Its complicated. Edu is on vacation and is due to come back on the last day of the transfer window. Arteta did say things can get done then but not now.