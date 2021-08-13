Arsenal dealt transfer blow as target insists he wants to remain at his present club

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow in their bid to add Lautaro Martinez to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners are in the market for attacking reinforcements, including a striker and an attacking midfielder.

They have already added a few exciting names to their squad, but adding Martinez would make an even bigger statement this season.

The striker has just won the Serie A with Inter Milan, but they are auctioning off their top stars to balance their financial books.

Martinez will be unhappy that they have sold his strike partner, Romelu Lukaku, but that hasn’t made it easier for Arsenal to sign him.

Inter has also sold Achraf Hakimi who was pivotal in their title triumph, yet a report claims Martinez is prepared to stay.

Sport Italia journalist Gianluigi Longari delivered an update on the Argentinian’s future recently and claims that he is open to remaining at Inter and is ready to start talks of a new contract with them instead of leaving.

He tweeted: “He doesn’t want to leave Inter.

“Scheduled next week [is] a meeting for talking about a contract extension.”

Arsenal is yet to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah and they may be stuck with both strikers, which could affect their summer plans.