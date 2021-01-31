Arsenal dealt transfer blow as target prefers a move to Barcelona

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to land Eric Garcia from Manchester City as the defender sets his mind on a return to Barcelona.

The Gunners had been looking to hijack the Catalans’ move for him this month as he continues to play without signing a new City deal.

The Citizens are still confident of keeping him, but his lack of commitment shows that he sees his future away from the club.

With new reports surfacing that Arsenal could get him in because of his relationship with Mikel Arteta, Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on his future.

The transfer market expert says that Garcia has no interest in joining Arsenal or PSG, who also want him.

He has a verbal agreement with Ronald Koeman’s side to join them as a free agent at the end of this season. That will not change.

Arteta has had some luck in the transfer market recently, and landing Garcia would have been a major coup for him. He will now look to other targets to upgrade his defence at the end of the campaign.

The likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi will probably not be at the club after this season, so fans can expect to see one or two new defenders in the summer.