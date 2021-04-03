Arsenal Debate: Are fans are too arrogant to take Aguero on a free?

Gooners Show Arrogance Towards Aguero by Dan

I often call some of my fellow gooners arrogant.

Examples include predicting that we would challenge for the title after finishing 8th, claiming Arteta was a better manager then Arsene Wenger after our worst position in 25 years, insisting that the likes of Ramsey and Ozil should leave the club and are replaced with loan signings – and my all-time favourite, trolled for days because I didn’t think Maitland Niles was better than Kante. I’m not the type to say I told you so, but the player is about to get relegated.

Anyways, section of our fan base have been at it again this week, dismissing the rumours of Arsenal signing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer.

The links are obvious, the striker worked with Arteta at Man City and apparently is open to staying in England.

I don’t believe the speculation because; why would the Argentine want to join us?

That’s what some supporters need to understand. Some are acting like he’s not good enough for us but, trust me, if Edu ever sat down with the South American’s agent, it’s him selling the project to the agent, not the other way around.

The concern is that it wouldn’t look good for our image to pick up the scraps of someone the Champions elect no longer want.

Many are scarred by the Willian deal.

Yet outside of Thierry Henry, you’re talking about one of the best foreign centre forwards to have played in the Premiership. After countless goals and trophies (with more to follow) it’s a bit disrespectful to question the man’s attitude and character.

It’s ironic that those who don’t want to give a huge salary to a talent based on him being 32 were supportive of giving Aubameyang a similar wage and he’s a year younger.

Of course in an ideal world, no one wants a policy where you are relying on individuals with no resale value. Yet, while we put our nose up to that approach, what are we doing instead?

That’s why our supporters have become a laughing stock among our peers.

We think we are better then what we have but don’t realise we slowly go backwards.

This summer Man City might get Haaland, Man United may get Harry Kane. Chelsea have the resources to at least bid for those type of names.

Our owner lacks the ambition for us even to be in the conversation.

Instead we will be spend net 50 million in the summer, then loan a few cast offs in January.

Every year we stand still, the bigger the gap grows between us and the level we used to be at.

The quicker we get back into the Champions League, the better chance of addressing that balance.

So we have to think of the short term.

There is no point patting ourselves on the back for youth development and slashing the wage bill when your 9th in the League. So if the criteria for our recruitment team Is to find value then you have to be creative.

Would Aguero make us better?

Is he an upgrade to Eddie Nketiah?

Would you rather him or Auba one on one with a keeper?

If you’re worried about his wages, then consider that merchandise and shirt sales would cover the costs.

Plus if he fired us into the top 4, you recoup that outlay.

That’s been the business model of an Atletico Madrid.

12 months ago I had the same conversation about Luis Suarez and equally was told, ‘he’s too old’, etc. Now he’s about to win another La Liga.

Arsenal don’t think like this, fans are conditioned by the Kroenke Family to believe in a philosophy that does not exist.

If Stan Kroenke wanted to, he could invest millions now, to make even more later. That’s a common strategy in many rich companies.

Instead he has a sports portfolio where he earns revenue based on owning a franchise regardless of success or failure. And he’s got some fans thinking he’s doing a good job!

From a business point of view, he’s brilliant.

So don’t worry, Aguero will go a Chelsea or Juventus (where strangely their fans don’t dismiss the rumours).

We are the ugly guy at the dance telling the sexy girl she’s not your type. In reality she’s engaged to a model and was never looking over at us in the first place.

Be kind in the Comments

