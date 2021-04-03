Arsenal Debate: Are fans are too arrogant to take Aguero on a free?

Gooners Show Arrogance Towards Aguero by Dan
I often call some of my fellow gooners arrogant.
Examples include predicting that we would challenge for the title after finishing 8th, claiming Arteta was a better manager then Arsene Wenger after our worst position in 25 years, insisting that the likes of Ramsey and Ozil should leave the club and are replaced with loan signings – and my all-time favourite, trolled for days because I didn’t think Maitland Niles was better than Kante. I’m not the type to say I told you so, but the player is about to get relegated.
Anyways, section of our fan base have been at it again this week, dismissing the rumours of Arsenal signing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer.
The links are obvious, the striker worked with Arteta at Man City and apparently is open to staying in England.
I don’t believe the speculation because; why would the Argentine want to join us?
That’s what some supporters need to understand. Some are acting like he’s not good enough for us but, trust me, if Edu ever sat down with the South American’s agent, it’s him selling the project to the agent, not the other way around.
The concern is that it wouldn’t look good for our image to pick up the scraps of someone the Champions elect no longer want.
Many are scarred by the Willian deal.
Yet outside of Thierry Henry, you’re talking about one of the best foreign centre forwards to have played in the Premiership. After countless goals and trophies (with more to follow) it’s a bit disrespectful to question the man’s attitude and character.
It’s ironic that those who don’t want to give a huge salary to a talent based on him being 32 were supportive of giving Aubameyang a similar wage and he’s a year younger.
Of course in an ideal world, no one wants a policy where you are relying on individuals with no resale value. Yet, while we put our nose up to that approach, what are we doing instead?
That’s why our supporters have become a laughing stock among our peers.
We think we are better then what we have but don’t realise we slowly go backwards.
This summer Man City might get Haaland, Man United may get Harry Kane. Chelsea have the resources to at least bid for those type of names.
Our owner lacks the ambition for us even to be in the conversation.
Instead we will be spend net 50 million in the summer, then loan a few cast offs in January.
Every year we stand still, the bigger the gap grows between us and the level we used to be at.
The quicker we get back into the Champions League, the better chance of addressing that balance.
So we have to think of the short term.
There is no point patting ourselves on the back for youth development and slashing the wage bill when your 9th in the League. So if the criteria for our recruitment team Is to find value then you have to be creative.
Would Aguero make us better?
Is he an upgrade to Eddie Nketiah?
Would you rather him or Auba one on one with a keeper?
If you’re worried about his wages, then consider that merchandise and shirt sales would cover the costs.
Plus if he fired us into the top 4, you recoup that outlay.
That’s been the business model of an Atletico Madrid.
12 months ago I had the same conversation about Luis Suarez and equally was told, ‘he’s too old’, etc. Now he’s about to win another La Liga.
Arsenal don’t think like this, fans are conditioned by the Kroenke Family to believe in a philosophy that does not exist.
If Stan Kroenke wanted to, he could invest millions now, to make even more later. That’s a common strategy in many rich companies.
Instead he has a sports portfolio where he earns revenue based on owning a franchise regardless of success or failure. And he’s got some fans thinking he’s doing a good job!
From a business point of view, he’s brilliant.
So don’t worry, Aguero will go a Chelsea or Juventus (where strangely their fans don’t dismiss the rumours).
We are the ugly guy at the dance telling the sexy girl she’s not your type. In reality she’s engaged to a model and was never looking over at us in the first place.
Be kind in the Comments
Dan
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
There must be good reasons why Man City don’t really want to extend his contract. Juventus also didn’t extend Lichtsteiner’s and our scouts/ decision makers didn’t do their due dilligence properly at that time
Willian’s case was different, because Chelsea offered him two years contract and he was still considered as a first team player. Our CF position also requires a hardworking target man and I don’t think Aguero has the stamina for that
Dan…
Your articles are always inspiring! Thank you for the great effort that goes into thinking, crafting, revising to finally achieve such worthy performances! You truly have a great gift that touches and inspires lives at a distance, indeed, a rare gift!
When it comes to the issues of the future, we are forced to talk in probabilities and not definitives. Just as no one could have said for sure that Willian was going to underperform in his first season, the same goes for Auba. If the hierarchy knew that Auba would struggle, maybe they may have withheld the big salary and contract extension given. All these are all the uncertainties of life. Same goes that no one would have thought that Arteta will win two trophies in his first season and go on the worst run in our recent history in the second season.
Same goes now for Aguero, it will always be a gamble to sign him. But in such situations, what do we do? We simply weigh the pros against the cons and decide accordingly. Presently, there are a couple of fears, such as his age, which has shown in the case of William, Auba, and even Luis. Do you sign on another aging striker knowing the physical force of the EPL? Being prone to injuries is another case, and to compound issues, injuries take a little longer to heal with age, recall Cavani in ManU. Commitment levels, do you think he will be as committed knowing that he has achieved all that there is to achieve in the EPL? High wages, like Willian, will it be worth investing hugely in a fading star, or instead, in a rising star?
There are a lot to be considered, however, in the end if we judge based only on past achievements, then we stand a risk of failure. Life is a risk, and whenever we make the wrong decisions, we should always be reassured that we took the best decision within the limited confines of our reasoning.
Summarily, I would not suggest to buy an Aguero, nevertheless, if we do, which I doubt, then we must together live with our decisions and not point fingers, or insinuate in hindsight.
Once again Dan, it is a truly lovely article! Please do stay safe! And wishing us victory tonight!
Cheers!
Aguero has been very successful but where is he playing? Joe Willock +Reiss Nelson would be super stars at Man Sheiki while Ben Foden would be on loan at WestBrom if he was in the Arsenal squad.
Besides we already have a phalanx of expensive strikers on incredibly high salaries who we can’t get rid of.
Right now our major concern is at LB and no 10.
Nothing to do with arrogance it’s simply that replacing one 30 year old high salaried strike with another 30 something high salaried striker is not
actually not changing anything.
Is not actually changing anything.