Arsenal Debate – Are the Gunners still a Top Six Club?

Are Arsenal Still A Top 6 Club? By Dan Smith
On Soccer Saturday, host Jeff Stelling asked Paul Merson; Are Arsenal still a ‘top six team’.
Our former midfielder replied we are no longer a ‘top 6 team’ but remain a ‘top six club’. Mr Stelling very proactively queried (scratching his head): ‘Well what makes them a top six club?’
If you look at things in black and white, the Gunners are on course for their 5th consecutive season outside of the top 4 and 2nd year in a row outside of even the top six.
My counter to that that in a decade which will be viewed as a poor one in our history, we have won 4 FA Cups in 7 years. We also got to a League Cup and Europa League Final meaning if you’re a Gooner you have seen 6 Cup Finals in 7 years.
So, among all the drama, if you support the Gunners you do see us compete for trophies.
When I debate that with a Spurs fans when they hint at a shift in power, I argue that can’t be a coincidence? Maybe we could fluke the one cup but to win 4 cups to their 0? In their most successful period in their Premier League history?
That can’t be a coincidence can it?
It’s because it’s built in our DNA.
That’s why I think it’s premature to suggest we are no longer a top 6 club, and until Mr Stelling can name 6 clubs who routinely get to Finals, then his argument is flawed.
The Manchester clubs do, as well as Chelsea and Liverpool, but I struggle to think of a 5th or 6th club who have won as much as us even in our darkest hour.
It would be a fantastic feat if a West Ham, Leicester or Everton qualified for the Champions League, but a bit disrespectful to everything Arsene Wenger built to say a team finishing in the top 6 once makes them bigger than us.
As I wrote before, I won’t allow a newer generation of Gooner to be wrongly educated. We are not just a big club purely based on a big stadium and large fan base. Newcastle and Spurs can do that.
Nor am I comfortable basing a big club on just trophies. An Everton and Leeds fan can point to periods where they won titles, heck Aston Villa and Notts Forest can point to European Cups.
Arsenal are a big club we just don’t think or act like a big club. Look where we were when Stan Kroenke first joined our board and look where we have ended up.
Think of the brand of football we were famous throughout the world for playing. Don’t let our owners lack of ambition fool you or ever let you accept mediocrity. Don’t be misled into thinking we are not a massive club. We act like that on the pitch and in the transfer market, but that can happen when a billionaire not a fan of the sport owns you as part of a portfolio.
Go behind the scenes and you will learn how big a club we are in the department’s that matter to them.
Go on a stadium tour and listen to the details put into every last detail of the structure. Attend a match in the corporate box and see how you are treated, read up how well we look after any kids who join our academy, etc.
Judging us as a business we are one of the best run in Europe. When Arsenal want to, they act like a big club (normally when making money).
If Mikel Arteta was sacked tomorrow, Arsenal would have all the resources to make the vacancy appealing to the best managers in the world.
Luis Enrique once said he was interested in replacing Mr Wenger but was put off by our lack of ambition in the transfer market. Instead we hired Emery because he was the cheap option then Arteta who was even cheaper.
Our transfer policy prioritises value over what’s best for the squad. This January for instance our response to our worst start to a season was to make money not improve the team.
So Arsenal don’t act like a big club but that doesn’t mean we are not one.
Don’t let anyone tell you different.
Dan
In name only – and our name won’t carry it’s weight forever.
We are not a big 6 club, we are a currently a mid-table club that does well in the FA Cup. I don’t think routinely getting into finals means as much as routinely winning a variety of those finals mentioned.
We get bullied in the transfer window all the time, whether we are selling or buying. Net spend shows this clearly.
We are bullied by wage demands of players we want and often give in.
We are bullied by current players that demand higher wages to sign an extension and often give in.
Big clubs win their league and/or elite European competitions at least once a decade IMO.
Absolutely and should still be considered a top 4 club .
Look at our players and tell me this club should be mid league .
Something isn’t quite clicking ATM but it needs to start before we are call a mid table club .
Called*
Hi Dan, I asked this on the thread so hoping it goes through to you too. Quite interested in the views.
If I may ask if we are a top 4 club which of these do you not consider a top 4 club considering there are only 3 other spots if we in top 4?
Man City
Leicester
Man United
Chelsea
Spurs
it all depends on your definition of top 4 club.
i remember liverpool and chelsea were stugling to make top 4 sometimes ago and despite that they were reffered to as top 4 club especially liverpool, due to their pedigree, club history and performances locally and internationally, the fans base and all that.
if we use same logic,Leicester, Spur and CIty dont belong in that category of top 4 club, maybe city deserve it because of their recent achievements locally since last decades.
then you ask, how many european competition did spur and leicester qualify for , how many ucl semi-finals and finals have the reached. A club didnt just build reputation in 1 or 2 seasons, its build over the year.
can we say Juve is a bigger club than Milan because of milan downfall in recent years? thats my personal opinion though
PJ
Can I ask who you put in our place as a top.6 club and why ?
Obviously the two Manchester clubs , Chelse a and Liverpool but who else ?
@Dan It depends on how you define the top 6(fan base/finance/stadium/history/current competitions/trophies etc).
I personally don’t think the “top 6” should be a thing. It’s like lowering the required % of an exam so your pass rate is higher for the sake of inclusion.
I think top 4 should be the goal before aiming to win the league. I currently would not say we are a top 4 club.
Agreed. And the longer we stay at mid table the harder it will be to go up no matter which players are brought in. Liverpool is a good example and to some extent Man utd.
Had the players been able to control their tempers, we’d likely be in top six
those silly redcards……so painful. Xhaka, Pepe and Luiz redcards were the height of them, and we were playing well before those stupid incidence, the 3 matches could have ended in win for us or at least we could have gotten 5points which id still enough to put us in top 6
And the shitty early goals. our game against Aston villa and Everton could have ended in a draw
Yeah those incidents have lowered the team’s confidence and they’re still recovering
for me, we are a top 4 club. thats why every time we finish out of top 4, it appears like its not a successful campaign. the expectation of top 4 is as a result of our standards which has been for decades.
every club pass through trying time, i guess this is ours. but we dont have a top 4 team, at least we lack consistent character to impose our game yet.
OT: the team need to avoid conceding early goals . losing concentration early in matches and conceding early goals cost us against teams that prefer to score and defend and we must find solution asap
i answer in your response to Dan kit post. thats my opinion
What makes the English Premier League the most exciting and followed league in the world is how competitive the “Smaller” teams are, and the quality that exists throughout the league table. Therefore it’s natural that when “Top 6” teams teams are having bad seasons / rebuilding spells that some of the other teams will nick top-6 spots, or even win the odd title like Leicester did, but despite that Arsenal are still very much one of the “Top 6” in terms in stature, and I’m sure that will begin to reflect in our league positions when the rebuilding project starts coming to fruition a bit further down the line.
In stature we are one of the big three of England alongside Liverpool and Man utd (cheaters).
Our bad spell shows the club didn’t really prepare post Wenger’s stability when letting him go.
We are a top 6 club but to stay in that position you need to spend big and when you do make sure they are quality