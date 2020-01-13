Arsenal Debate – Best EPL manager ever? Guardiola or Wenger?

This is always going to be a bone of contention on Just Arsenal as quite a few of our readers hold Arsene Wenger’s last ten years at Arsenal as a major disappointment, despite his 3 FA Cup wins, but they surely can’t deny his early record with the Gunners was a fantastic achievement, including the Invincibles.
Onto Pep Guardiola, who came to the EPL with a massive record in La Liga and the Bundesliga, including the unique achievement of winning all six trophies available in the calendar year 2009. So we knew he would improve an already strong Man City, but he did manage to get the domestic treble last season, despite the challenge from Liverpool and Tottenham.
Anyway, this subject has come up because a certain Neil Warnock, who has been managing in England for centuries, was asked for his opinion on the best Premier League manager, and this is what he said (as quoted in the Mirror): “Since the Premier League started, if I was picking my top five managers I would put Arsene Wenger at number one, only because he changed the whole outlook on modern footballers.
“He brought so many things in that had never been thought of – the nutritionists, the fitness guys, videos, technology.
“So I think Wenger changed the whole course of it when he came into the Premier League.”
And then he surprisingly named Pep Guardiola ahead of Alex Ferguson in second place. “I saw his teams firsthand last year and I’ve never seen a team with that kind of movement,” Warnock continued.
“David Silva is the best player I’ve ever seen in the Premier League and I think Pep’s just taken it all on board. He’s had a few years so he’s been in front of a few, but I think he’s just amazing.”
“His influence on the parks and the lower down leagues has been fantastic, so I’d put Pep second”.
“I would put Klopp third because I think he’s just beginning and he will get even better.
“But his outlook and everything he has done at the club and the future with the kids – I think he has got another ten years coming forward.
“So I think he’s third at the minute but could easily be number one in a couple of years.
“Fourth, I would probably go with Sir Alex [Ferguson] just in front of Jose Mourinho, because he has done it for longer.
“I just think he was in an era where it was all about man management – it wasn’t down to all the backroom staff – and Sir Alex was probably the best at that.
“Jose Mourinho is close. What I like about him is the way he deals with the media at the most difficult times, but I would still put him number five.”
So, some interesting assessments there from Warnock about Arsene Wenger, so let’s have are own choices now, and please remember, we are only talking about since the Premier League began in 1992….
Admin Pat
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Guardiola is a better manager, if we refer to the amount of major trophies he has collected and his advanced tactics
Some would argue that Guardiola was supported by lavish transfer budget, whereas Wenger wasn’t. But Wenger’s tactics are simply too rigid for EPL
Simply too rigid? and yet he dominated the English game for a while only to be rivalled by Ferguson until Mourinho came?
Too rigid for the EPL and his team’s the only team to ever go a season undefeated?
Too rigid for the EPL and yet every manager who’s ever managed in the EPL has nothing but good things to say about him?
I wasnt an AKB. Wenger might’ve lost the plot in his later years but most of you fans just need to move on and stop saying stuffs about the man as tho he was a bad manager.
With his simply too rigid tactics I hope you know the man is amongst EPL’s greatest managers?
Or maybe because he wasn’t a Left handed Man?
Wenger is a great manager, but he can’t adapt to the new level of competition in EPL
Guardiola is the better one. Look at the team improvement after Arteta came with Guardiola’s tactics
What rubbish admin the best so far fergie then possibly pep
I couldn’t agree more with your assessment
He kept reinventing ManU and kept winning winning winning for many many years.
Pep has achieved great success in his career both domestically and in Europe but needs a CL win as he didn’t manage that at BM
Wenger was revolutionary when he arrived at Arsenal and changed the course of football in so many ways for others to follow but his lack of international trophies would be a disappointment to him
Wenger to me will always be the best. I can’t say I enjoy football nowadays they way it was played during time of Wenger where the standard of football was visibly segregated on the field. That time you could easily see how beauty football was unlike today we just notice best team after scoring.
Explain; remember he said “from the start of PL” alot of things to be considered first before looking at final results
Comparing Pep and Wenger is a stupid thing to do, as both managers are and were miles apart in generations.
This question should be between Wenger, Ferguson and maybe Mourinho.
Those men changed a whole lot of things and achieved a whole lot with different approaches.
Pep falls into the next generation winners, he tops the next generation, Klopp so far is giving him a run for his money even if he doesn’t have close to the same number of trophies.
Asking the best between Wenger and Pep is far ridiculous.
It’s just asking who’s the greatest rapper between Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.
Both dominated the game massively in different generations.
Warnock might be right, after all even the Royal Family honoured Wenger for his contribution to English football right?
So I really so no reason asking who’s the best.
Ask me who’s the best manager between Wenger, Mournho and Fergie and I’ll answer.
Ask who’s the best between Pep, Klopp and Zidane and I’ll answer.
Even Pep will honestly tell you that based on what Wenger achieved in the premier League, he doesn’t come close to Wenger or Alex Ferguson.
It Sir AF,Wenger and Mour in that order.I would even put Ranieri ahead of the rest,had he been given an extra season at Chelsea,he would have won things.Then he came back and redeemed himself with Liecester and showed that you dont have to have a big budget to win this league
Thanks you Knight!
Putting Pep in the midst of those legendary managers seems a bit disrespectful.
Might as well add Klopp to the list then.
I’m not saying Pep is a bad manager, Matter of fact I admire him a lot, but those men people are trying to compare him with were something else
Having read and UNDERSTOOD Warnock’s arguments then I’d say Wenger by a mile. If Warnock’s talking points are true then Wenger has to be the best. The EPL owes him everything that has become the backbone of professional coaching: videos, nutrition, fitness etc. Every club is doing what Arsene brought to the EPL. And for that hes TBE
Arsene Wenger all day. Who ever pick Pep is a shame to football. Arsene made English league what it is today. He brought a brand to English football and set the pace for others to follow. Even fergie learn from Wenger. Fergie is just more fulfil in terms of trophies. But Wenger made football in England attractive.
Pep will definitely pick Wenger