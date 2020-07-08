Arsenal Debate: Dani Ceballos- Talented potential or a waste of time?

Dani Ceballos- Talented potential or a waste of time? by Shenel

I don’t actually know what to make of Dani Ceballos. He has had a few good games for us but he is very inconsistent in his midfield performances, and despite building up a rather decent relationship with Granit Xhaka in our midfield I fail to see him growing as a player for us.

I grew rather frustrated with Ceballos last night when he kept giving the ball away in midfield. To be fair to him he wasn’t the only player to do so, especially not in the second half. But being central in our midfield, he should have done much better in trying to retain the ball and help the team in moving forward. Yes, he was part of the move when he fed the pass through to Saka to then feed Aubameyang for the opening goal of the night and yes, he scored the winner against Sheffield united to take us into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but his inconsistent performances don’t really fill me with much positivity to say that he will be a good permanent and stable feature in our team. It begs to be seen whether Mesut Ozil or Lucas Torreira would do any better starting in the team, but I guess without both playing especially from the start that is a question that we cannot answer.

I know players will have up and down games – they wont be human if they didn’t. But it seems to be too much of a continuous occurrence for Ceballos to be inconsistent. If he has one half that is good, the next half is poor; if he has one good game, the next game is poor; and driving forward with Ceballos in the team isn’t something that seems to fill me with too much positivity. I just feel with him in the team we are lacking something, that one perfect pass that can open up defences and that special touch that creates an assist for a goal.

Maybe having Ozil and Torreira either on the bench, or coming in and out of the team to give him competition throughout the season may make him work harder, but if he feels that he will always get a start under Arteta, then he may not care how he performs so long as he gets game time.

What do you think of Ceballos Gooners, does he have a permanent place in our team going forward?

Shenel Osman