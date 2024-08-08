Arsenal Debate: Do you believe we can overtake Man City if we fail to buy a top striker?

I can’t criticise the Kroenke’s families investment in Arsenal in the last couple of years. I can question their motives and believe it took them way too long, but our owners finally showed some ambition. Yes, we had to fall to the depths of 8th place finishes for them to act, a PR strategy after trying to take us out of the League.

The Declan Rice transfer was very un-Arsenal like. We identified a target and were able to compete for one of the best, both in terms of fees and wages.

It left many of our fanbase believing that would be the norm and we would do something similar this summer for an Isak or Osimhen.

As I write this there is still over three weeks to the transfer deadline, yet I’m getting increasingly worried we might not get the striker I believe that could be the final piece in our puzzle.

Yet Edu and Arteta have learnt over time the advantages of getting your business done early. Man, City have set such a standard that rivals can have little room for error.

Starting your season with your squad not finished could be the difference between you being Champions or not.

Edu surely would have spent months identifying targets and talking off the record?

That, after all, is his job, something he gets paid thousands of pounds a week to do.

To be just over a week before kick-off and have the same attack as the last campaign is a worry.

There are not loads of options that exist, but enough that we could have taken advantage of. That we haven’t tells me the money may not be available unless we raise our own funds.

That’s not a criticism.

Like January, it’s been very evident this summer that most clubs are sensitive about breaching FFP rules. The advantage to that is more of our peers will have assets they want to offload but can no longer ask for over the odds.

As much as I want the Gunners to be successful on the pitch, I would never want them to gamble with our future. If there is not enough money in the cookie jar, I can accept that.

Maybe all parties are waiting for that one big deal that starts a domino effect?

To clarify, I acknowledge that the team managed more goals in the Prem than ever before in our history last season. No one is doubting their quality.

What you have to understand though is the levels that Pep Guardiola has set.

We are attempting to finish above a machine who have won the title in 4 consecutive years.

So however good we have been, we need to find a way to be even better.

If you don’t want to take me seriously, listen to our manager who has asked us not to accept second.

There are Gooners who won’t hear any criticism towards their club. They think to do so makes you less of a supporter.

They will tell you we have the best attack, best defence and best manager. Yet will fail to explain how that equates to finishing runners up.

I grew up associating Arsenal as a team who, even when struggling, would always make chances.

You will see under Arteta, an increase in how many games we fail to score in.

Last season we failed to breakdown Aston Villa in either fixture. We also failed to get on the scoresheet at the Etihad and Saint James Park.

We were knocked out of the Champions League after failing to breach Bayern Munich in Germany and the FA Cup after incredible misses Vs Liverpool.

Even mentally, Man City having a Haaland makes a difference knowing that even when you’re not playing well, you have a 30-season goal scorer starting.

Do you think Arsenal will sign a striker?

Will that decide the title race?

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.