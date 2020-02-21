Arsenal Debate – Has Mustafi now been fully forgiven?

Arsenal’s much-maligned centre-back Shkrodan Mustafi was expected to be sold by Unai Emery in the summer, but he failed to find a club and was left languishing on the bench from the beginning of this season.
Once Emery was sacked, Mustafi was given a reprieve by Mikel Arteta and reintroduced to the squad, and his performances have improved massively and it appears he is becoming a valuable member of the team again.
Mustafi has now spoken publicly about how difficult those times were, and how his kids kept him sane. He told the Guardian: “If you think things are over for you, then you should retire,”
“That’s not like you should think as a professional. You always get the opportunities and a team has more than 20 players for a reason.
“The main thing for me was to be professional because as long as you stay professional, you have no fault for anything. Stay professional, wait until you get your next opportunity and then obviously you have to take it.”
“In the beginning of the season, not being selected, not making the squad, it has been difficult,”
“But I am a person who tries to see more the positive things than the negatives. I think that helped me a lot. Having my family around me – my kids, my wife – because life is not only football. That’s something I kept remembering to myself. Being in training every day, playing a lot of games, you get a lot of attention but still at the end of the day I am a father of two kids and I try to focus on this as well.”
His contract at Arsenal expires in 18 months, and he is now even talking about the possibility of extending that. “I have always taken things day by day,” he said. “I always gave everything until the last minute and when I decide or when the club and I decide it is going to continue I am happy to continue. If not then we have to go forward.”
Things have certainly changed defensively under Arteta, and we now have 5 clean sheets in 9 games, with Mustafi being an integral part of the back line.
So do you think he has now been totally forgiven, or do you think he should be allowed to leave next summer?
i for one used to rate mustafi. i could see his errors but in me i thought this has skill and is not a defensor by mistake but needs a coach that can focus on him and help him sort out these silly errors he makes sometimes. giving aways balls easily to opponents as if he is panic mode always angered me yet besides i felt he could be better. Wenger had one weakeness that i believe was his greatest nemesis. i wonder whether he talked to defenders on how to defend cause we had defensive problems for over 10years under him.
Some of the current CB s at Arsenal will be moved on in the summer…. whether Mustafi is a part of that only time will tell…. any way it is a good thing that Mustafi is showing some form because if the board decide to move him on he will have suitors and we might get some decent transfer fee for him…. that was not the case last summer
If he is playing in a team that gets to win clean, why let him leave, that’s a risk..
There should be patient with everyone.. If we support them a little, they can always improve and become better….
The first thing is to make the team stable, doing all they are doing as a group/team, helping each other..
Please keep our team, if there is any reason to improve the team, please do…
Whether they stay or leave should be the manager’s decision…
I trust MA for now
For so many years, we have seen CB’s coming to Arsenal and looking good in the beginning, and then slowly being turned into “donkeys”. Mustafi is the perfect example, but you could name several from the latest 8-10 years.
The whole problem originates from lack of defensive organization in midfield and not having the whole team doing their part, when we lost the ball. Result: Too much pressure on the defense.
Now there are definite signs of better defensive organization and suddenly our defenders are improved players 🙂