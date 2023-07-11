Arsenal Debate – Has Reiss Nelson got the same agent as Eddie Nketiah?

Reiss Nelson must have the same agent as Eddie Nketiah. If he does, that person deserves a pay rise with both players now earning approx. 100,000 pound a week!

To put that in perspective William Saliba’s new deal is rumoured to be just over 200,000 pound a week.

Was Eddie’s and Reiss’ combined contribution last season truly the equivalent of Salibas?

Reiss Nelson scored a great goal against Bournemouth.

Yet any player in the division has the ability to score on a half volley. You can’t build a career on that one game.

I believe a talent should be judged based on their body of work from their last contract.

So, from 2018, how many great moments come to mind when the 23-year-old has been in an Arsenal shirt?

I can think of his sub appearance against Forest and obviously his moment against the Cherries.

Not a lot in the space of five years.

Those are the exception to the rule.

What’s a more honest reflection is his contribution in both legs of the Europa League last 16 round.

Against Lisbon, Arteta handed the midfielder responsibility, a chance to play under pressure.

He went missing.

Coming off the bench in the title race, he looked like a competition winner. Someone grateful to be on this stage rather than owning it.

That’s not a lot for 100,000 pound a week.

He made his debut for us 6 years ago so can no longer hide behind a lack of experience as an excuse.

A lot of talent the same age have progressed more.

He’s older than Saka!

Some will argue about a lack of opportunities, or injuriesor loans.

The fact is he’s played 127 professional games. More than enough matches to make a conclusion. How many great games has he truly had out of 127?

I had this debate regarding Maitland-Niles. He’s now a free agent and shock! – Barcelona and Real Madrid are yet to pick up the phone.

This time last year I questioned Eddie Nketiah’s salary.

4 league goals later (for 100,000 pound a week), if he’s sold, look at the calibre of club interested. Mostly those in the bottom half of the Prem.

Reiss Nelson wouldn’t get anywhere near Man City’s midfield.

Isn’t that the level we are aspiring to be?

I’m not sure if it’s because they graduated from the academy, but we have still got to be ruthless.

There’s nothing wrong with being grateful that one of our own can recoup a fee, but say that he’s just not good enough for a side with our ambitions.

Gooners can’t critique the likes of Ozil, Walcott and Giroud, players who won multiple trophies and played in the Champions League most years, then in the next breath defend players being paid 6 figures to sit on the sidelines, happy to play the odd cup tie, knowing full well they are limited.

Of course, the player can prove me wrong.

He won’t though…..

He will play in the Carabao Cup and next summer will be moaning about a lack of opportunities and then linked with a team in midtable.

We need a goal at the Etihad …. Do you trust Reiss Nelson?

Shouldn’t you be able to trust anyone on 100,000 pound a week!

Some think we have paid over the odds for Declan Rice.

When two players, around the same age as him, nowhere near an international cap are getting those wages ……you can’t say anything.

Dan Smith

