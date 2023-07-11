Arsenal Debate – Has Reiss Nelson got the same agent as Eddie Nketiah?

Reiss Nelson must have the same agent as Eddie Nketiah. If he does, that person deserves a pay rise with both players now earning approx. 100,000 pound a week!
To put that in perspective William Saliba’s new deal is rumoured to be just over 200,000 pound a week.
Was Eddie’s and Reiss’ combined contribution last season truly the equivalent of Salibas?
Reiss Nelson scored a great goal against Bournemouth.
Yet any player in the division has the ability to score on a half volley. You can’t build a career on that one game.
I believe a talent should be judged based on their body of work from their last contract.
So, from 2018, how many great moments come to mind when the 23-year-old has been in an Arsenal shirt?
I can think of his sub appearance against Forest and obviously his moment against the Cherries.
Not a lot in the space of five years.
Those are the exception to the rule.
What’s a more honest reflection is his contribution in both legs of the Europa League last 16 round.
Against Lisbon, Arteta handed the midfielder responsibility, a chance to play under pressure.
He went missing.
Coming off the bench in the title race, he looked like a competition winner. Someone grateful to be on this stage rather than owning it.
That’s not a lot for 100,000 pound a week.
He made his debut for us 6 years ago so can no longer hide behind a lack of experience as an excuse.
A lot of talent the same age have progressed more.
He’s older than Saka!
Some will argue about a lack of opportunities, or injuriesor loans.
The fact is he’s played 127 professional games. More than enough matches to make a conclusion. How many great games has he truly had out of 127?
I had this debate regarding Maitland-Niles. He’s now a free agent and shock! – Barcelona and Real Madrid are yet to pick up the phone.
This time last year I questioned Eddie Nketiah’s salary.
4 league goals later (for 100,000 pound a week), if he’s sold, look at the calibre of club interested. Mostly those in the bottom half of the Prem.
Reiss Nelson wouldn’t get anywhere near Man City’s midfield.
Isn’t that the level we are aspiring to be?
I’m not sure if it’s because they graduated from the academy, but we have still got to be ruthless.
There’s nothing wrong with being grateful that one of our own can recoup a fee, but say that he’s just not good enough for a side with our ambitions.
Gooners can’t critique the likes of Ozil, Walcott and Giroud, players who won multiple trophies and played in the Champions League most years, then in the next breath defend players being paid 6 figures to sit on the sidelines, happy to play the odd cup tie, knowing full well they are limited.
Of course, the player can prove me wrong.
He won’t though…..
He will play in the Carabao Cup and next summer will be moaning about a lack of opportunities and then linked with a team in midtable.
We need a goal at the Etihad …. Do you trust Reiss Nelson?
Shouldn’t you be able to trust anyone on 100,000 pound a week!
Some think we have paid over the odds for Declan Rice.
When two players, around the same age as him, nowhere near an international cap are getting those wages ……you can’t say anything.
Dan Smith
Let players leave on free transfers- “how could this happen, they don’t know what they’re doing!”
Sign players up to new contracts- “how could this happen, they don’t know what they’re doing!”
At the end of the day we don’t actually know for a fact what they are earning, it is, once again, press speculation. But let’s say, for argument’s sake, that they are indeed earning 100k a week. That’s £5.2m a year. At the end of this season Nketiah will have earned £10.4m (2 seasons since signing) and Nelson £5.2m. Both will more than likely be worth more than that if we decide to sell up, so what’s the issue?
Not really
Wolves were willing to pay 20 million for Niles
Eddie 2 years ago Palace were going to pay 10 million
Right, but their contracts were expiring so if they hadn’t re-signed they would have left for nothing. The question wasn’t whether we should have sold earlier (which I personally agree is the case for AMN), but whether they should have been given extensions.
That means Arsenal believe in Nelson’s and Nketiah’s potentials, despite their ages
Saliba is a talented homegrown player, but he wasn’t born and raised in London. Nketiah/ Nelson can inspire other London kids and that’s good for Arsenal’s local advertising campaign
I guess that’s also why Arsenal were willing to pay an obscene amount of money for Rice
Sign of the times I’m afraid
Transfer fees and wages are ridiculous and will only get worse .
Another great moment of him was when Nelson scored the winner against Liverpoo in their close bt no cigar ‘invincible campaign’ in 2020.
Dont undermine the contribution & importance of squad players esp considering their LOYALTY.
When a player gave the ball away and he scored ?
I saw Ricky Lambert score a goal once
Don’t mean he should play for Arsenal
And loyalty?
He ran down his contract to get paid over the odds
Hasn’t done it for free
When Ozil did that he was greedy ?
“He ran down his contract to get paid over the odds”. Not convinced he ran it down, more likely the club were evaluating and didn’t make an offer until last season, which, by the way, noone held a gun to their heads to do. I think you’re buying in to all the tabloid specuation again.
Joe Willpock was by far the superior of the trio followed by AMN, Reiss Nelson is the worst of the lot nd guess who we’ve ended up giving a 4yr contract to LMAO!!!
Feel a bit sorry for AMN coz I still think there’s a decent footballer in there somewhere nd woulda probably done a better job for us than Reiss Nelson.
No transfer fee usually means more scope for paid wages. Just the way it works. Don’t get the negativity tbh luckily you and some of the commenters are in a shrinking minority. Roll on the 12th of August.
AMN is the one that got away. Not for his ability but because his lack of drive.
He went to Roma and sat on the bench. Went to Southampton and when I saw him he was hit and miss. Tracking back was not his greatest strength.
RN when I saw him in Holland was a starter and made the European final.
If the £100k is true then that’s a heck of a lot of money but he caN do a job for us and we will hopefully be fighting on all 4 fronts.
Maybe it’s a xhaka situation where we give a longer contract, upped his money and sell him for decent money in the future
The world of football ⚽️ has gone mad and it certainly not in touch with reality but we love it all the same
@ Dan
The fact is he scored. Any other player could have failed. Nelson is Arsenal to the core. I cant say so much about u.
I don’t think u will lambast any of ur own children if they are a just average @ school albeit they passes. I bet u would still show them love.
You sound like someone who supports another team.Also your logic wrt Wolves & Palace doesn’t make sense. Because if we did sell them it would have cost the club a lot more taking into consideration the transfer fee & wages involved. Not all players in a squad should be above average. U need players who are willing to stay on the bench & be able to contribute when called upon. Reiss fits that category like a glove.