Arsenal Debate: If Arsenal could only make one top signing this summer, which position would you cover?

Hello, Gooners. I’d like to ask you an intriguing question. As Arsenal have made some massive investments in the last two summers, it may be that we may have to be a bit more conservative in our spending in this transfer window, so if it was the case that Arsenal could only make one big-name signing this summer, which position would you prefer that Arteta and Edu reinforce?
Personally, I would go with No. 6. We dominated games, and we were always guaranteed wins in the last few league games of the season, when Thomas Partey (in the last few games of the season) or even Jorginho started as No. 6 with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard as No. 8 and 10.
. It’s just that our situation was tricky after losing to Aston Villa in April – Man City were the ones who had to drop points for us to win the league. For sure, if Arsenal had needed not to drop points in the last six games to win the league, I believe we would have won it.
defensive midfield without a doubt
or #6 to ensure no misunderstanding
Elneny gone, Partey going and Jorginho can’t play 90 minutes every week
Rice is now established as a more progressive #8
so at #6 we are very short, absolutely need 1 added this window, and second preferably to ease in while Jorginho eased out
JA is desperate for a striker, but Arsenal just set a new record for most goals scored in a PL season, while i agree Arsenal could do with a bit more goal scoring depth in the squad, a new striker is not a die in the ditch imperative judging by goals scored (a decent indicator most would admit)
weakness at #6 costs us the title more than a new striker win us the title – in my opinion
Agree – new striker would help, but if we can only sign one player, it has to be a DM. In fact, I can’t see us being too competitive next season without one.