Arsenal Debate: If Arsenal could only make one top signing this summer, which position would you cover?

Hello, Gooners. I’d like to ask you an intriguing question. As Arsenal have made some massive investments in the last two summers, it may be that we may have to be a bit more conservative in our spending in this transfer window, so if it was the case that Arsenal could only make one big-name signing this summer, which position would you prefer that Arteta and Edu reinforce?

Personally, I would go with No. 6. We dominated games, and we were always guaranteed wins in the last few league games of the season, when Thomas Partey (in the last few games of the season) or even Jorginho started as No. 6 with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard as No. 8 and 10.

. It’s just that our situation was tricky after losing to Aston Villa in April – Man City were the ones who had to drop points for us to win the league. For sure, if Arsenal had needed not to drop points in the last six games to win the league, I believe we would have won it.

Having said that, the majority of our signings this summer are likely to be backups. Even if we have to reinforce the attack, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka will undoubtedly be the first choices, with Jesus and Trossard as reliable fillers.

In defence, we already have the best.

David Raya will start in goal, with Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Takehiro Tomiyasu (or Jurrien Timber) in defence, with Zinchenko also in the mix.

However, there is still a position available in midfield. Arteta only needs a new recruit to complete his midfield engine, which currently includes Rice and Odegaard.

Rice is more influential in an 8 role, so I’d prioritise recruiting someone as talented as Partey to play the 6 role if Thomas yet again misses many games this season.

If I only had to make one big-money signing, I would definitely choose a top defensive midfielder.

.

Which position do you think is the most important to cover this summer?

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.