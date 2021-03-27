Arsenal Debate – If the Gunners sacked Arteta, who could do a better job?

Sensible answers only please by SueP

I have asked the question a couple of times about what happens next if those who doubt Arteta get their way and he is given his marching orders.

So far, I am yet to get a proper answer as it is sidestepped in favour of reminding me still further, why he needs to go and without considering the options that the board has to make in terms of his replacement.

I really do want to know your views on who the next manager should be. More important, I am curious to know the reasons for you thinking the way you do and whether or not it is feasible rather than a pipedream.

I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water. Sure, if Arteta is a no-hoper then please come up with a sensible solution that could make me think that his departure would be good for Arsenal right now, during the most testing of times for the club financially.

Consider the ownership and its attitude, the availability of your future choice and what he can bring to the table to give Arsenal the boost it needs to get back into the top 4.

Arteta has apparently had sufficient time to do this, so who do you think can do it in 15 months or less, within the same financial parameters that he has faced.

SueP