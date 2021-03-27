Arsenal Debate – If the Gunners sacked Arteta, who could do a better job?

Sensible answers only please by SueP
I have asked the question a couple of times about what happens next if those who doubt Arteta get their way and he is given his marching orders.
So far, I am yet to get a proper answer as it is sidestepped in favour of reminding me still further, why he needs to go and without considering the options that the board has to make in terms of his replacement.
I really do want to know your views on who the next manager should be. More important, I am curious to know the reasons for you thinking the way you do and whether or not it is feasible rather than a pipedream.
I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water. Sure, if Arteta is a no-hoper then please come up with a sensible solution that could make me think that his departure would be good for Arsenal right now, during the most testing of times for the club financially.
Consider the ownership and its attitude, the availability of your future choice and what he can bring to the table to give Arsenal the boost it needs to get back into the top 4.
Arteta has apparently had sufficient time to do this, so who do you think can do it in 15 months or less, within the same financial parameters that he has faced.
Martin Ode clearly rates Mikel (and I’ve read similar from Tierney);
“ Amazing! He is a really, really good coach, really intelligent, [knows] all the details in the game.
“He’s a master of seeing the details. And the way he’s coaching us and helping us to achieve things, we’re lucky to have him.
“So many things to learn [from him], and as I said, about the details, that’s something I really like and I find it interesting. So, yeah, it’s very nice to have him as a coach.”
But what do they know eh !
shut up man.arsenal fans who play football manager know better
The available high profile managers are Allegri/ Sarri/ Jardim and I don’t think they can do a better job than Arteta. In the summer, other high profile managers like Nagelsmann might be willing to join us, but it’s going to cost a fortune to take one of them from his club
Arteta’s detractors should’ve held their complaints till we get kicked out of EL. We surely don’t want to demoralize the team while we’re still in EL
GAI
This is one of the problems that would face Arsenal if they dispensed with Arteta in the very near future as he and his staff would have to be paid off and to improve the situation you have only mentioned big names coming at a big price.
No problem with that, but is there a hidden gem nearer to home that could do the job and not cost conscious owner too many millions? After all, Arteta has come relatively cheaply
The most talented out-of-work manager in the UK might be Eddie Howe. But I don’t think he’d do a better job than Arteta, since he made Bournemouth relegated
Most of which those suggesting will know next to nothing about, in terms of what they’d actually bring to Arsenal Football Club – bar “a big name”.
I really do want Arteta to succeed but if we were to replace him realistic options worth considering would be Erik Ten Hag or Brendan Rodgers. Would not be easy getting either but not impossible.
Maybe a little more risky but with better squads at their disposal, premier league “ready” managers like Hassenhutl and Nuno would more than likely be qualifying for Europe.
For now I’m firmly backing Arteta and willing to give him another season.
Nagglesman, Erik ten Hag or even Gasperini…differing in age, philosophy and temperament but the two things they all have in common is experience at the highest of levels and each has functionally overachieved considering the financial limitations of each of their respective clubs
On a side note, but pertaining to the issue at hand, I was watching some hockey last evening and the commentators were discussing the pitfalls a particular club was facing, even though they had drafted exceptionally well and had likewise surrounded their budding stars with a bevy of experienced and previously successful players…the most experienced member of the panel stepped to the dais and spoke quite matter-of-factly about what he believed to be the prevailing stumbling block…he said that never in all of his years of punditry had he ever seen a professional team figure themselves out through the hiring of someone with no experience in the professional ranks, which is what they had done…he’s seen those who spent a few years toiling in the minors then earned a shot, he’s seen older coaches who left the game then returned years later and he’s even seen coaches who actually switched sports and found some success, but to expect someone to learn on the job, without an experienced handler of some sort, isn’t fair to the coach in question or the organization itself…so to expect this to be the best course of action for a team with our once-revered pedigree is short-sighted at best and incredibly irresponsible at worst…at the very least it shouldn’t have been attempted without a Dein-like figure in the wings
Brendan Rodgers is a perfect fit. He age is just right, not too old and not too young. He has experience managing both big and small clubs. Look at the job he is doing at Leicester which has inferior squad to ours. So in essence he can work with financial restrictions.
He is overachieving at Leicester while Arteta is underachieveing at Arsenal and TMJW will be happy with him because he gives the batterings to big teams.
He is a no nonsense manager and yet does not appear arrogant.
And he actually have tactics, real tangible tactics that are giving good results.
Hello HH
You did a great job with your article by the way.
I like Rodgers as a manager, but at a club in England he hasn’t won a trophy yet. Is that an issue to you? I know a trophy isn’t the be all and end all but it has some relevance
Hi Sue thanks and a pleasant surprise to see your name at the end of this article.
He came very close to win the league with Liverpool and at Leicester he spends majority of the league in the top 4. It is very unlikely he will win the league with Leicester but if he get another chance at big club like Arsenal the possibility is greater. He is more experienced and refined now than when he came close with Liverpool.
I think the Leicester squad is far stronger than ours at the moment. Much stronger defensively and in midfield and in Barnes and Vardy they are also better going forward. Iheanacho has also come good recently. As a club their buying and selling has been much better than ours for several years. We should stick with Arteta for another 6 to 9 months at least. Hopefully we can improve our squad this summer, but given the likely financial restrictions that may prove beyond our capabilities once again.
It is credit to the fine job Rodgers is doing with Leicester that his squad is considered stronger than it is. It is usual to see teams above us to be stronger than us when they are doing better.
When we used to finish in the top 4 only Manchester city, United (cheaters) and Chelsea were considered strong than us but the list is growing as we go further down the table.
Look at West Ham for example. Last season they were fighting for relegation and this season they are flying. This makes their squad seem stronger than it is.
There were talks of how good Wolves squad was for the past two seasons but this season no one is paying attention to them because they have slid down the table.
Hi Sue ,I would go for Brendan Rodgers too as he has done a superb Job with Leicester with a limited squad that has suffered an injury crises..He didn’t deny being interested when he was linked before.I think Arteta is a very good coach but I am not yet convinced that he is a good manager.Hopefully he will prove me wrong and as you say the club will not want to pay him and his backroom staff off so I fully expect him to see out his contract.
A very good albeit disappointingly brief article Sue P. There was so much more that was relevant to say on this subject and I was honestly disappointed that you chose not to give it more nuanced depth. Needless to say, I agree with what you wrote 100%.
BUT WITH YOUR INTELLECT YOU COULD HAVE SAID SO MUCH MORE which needs saying. Perhaps next time then?
Jon
I probably could have gone into more depth, but as a novice, decided to keep it brief. I hope that you found something there that you could comment on as I am interested in your opinion on the matter.
What has stood out from the few who have commented so far is that it is too soon to dispense with Arteta. Whether that is because they think the owner won’t invest in an experienced manager or they believe him to be doing as good a job as could be expected under the existing financial circumstances. Only a few names have been mentioned and I shall make sure I aquaint myself with the ones I don’t know
Agree 100% Sue. I’ve beem asking the same.
While I do not expect Arteta to be sacked even if we fail to qualify for Europe, Brendan Rogers would be my first choice together with his entire recruitment team who have done such a good job on a limited budget.Whether Rogers would contemplate a move to Arsenal where expectations are higher than at Leicester is debatable, particularly when his hard work is likely to bear fruit in terms of finishing in the top four this season.As alluded to by JJ earlier ,the Leicester first eleven is in my opinion superior to Arsenal, in defence, including GK, and in midfield, but regardless of how successful they are on the pitch they will never be regarded as one of England’s big Clubs.Other than Rogers, despite their lowly position in the League I have been very impressed with Graham Potter of Brighton who is a very able, unpretentious Manager who has an excellent temperament and is highly thought of as a Coach.Many fans on this site will no doubt insist on a high powered ,experienced Manager with a CV full of trophies, but bearing in mind the Budget limitations that he will inherit I am not convinced the Arsenal job would appeal to “cheque book” Managers, such as Allegri, particularly as we are unlikely to figure in European competition next season.
Grandad,
You really did answer the question that was put. Much appreciated.
Well done SueP.
I’ve only known you to post/ reply to comments on here previously, so a good effort.
Got folk going !
To be clear, I am not in favor of sacking Arteta. I understand this year has been disappointing, but we needed lots of work and in my view are finally headed in a promising direction again, especially if we get the summer window right. That said, if we do move on from Arteta, I think Brendan Rodgers is the best and only available option we should look at.