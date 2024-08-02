Arsenal Debate: If Zinchenko stays with us, he must be moved to the midfield? (not left-back)

Why not transition Oleksander Zinchenko to midfield? It could be a fantastic move. Following the friendly with Liverpool, he faced a lot of criticism for his performance.
While the ball is at his feet, he’s really impressive, with off-the-charts abilities. People appreciate his exceptional passing skills; in fact, he stands out as one of the club’s few aggressive vertical passers. He is also a decent ball-circulator.
However, his primary duty as a defender, specifically a left-back, is to protect the backline, an area in which he unfortunately struggles to impress. In the pre-season 2-1 loss to Liverpool, he played at left back and really underperformed. He was definitely not up to par; Salah completely outplayed him. Despite his overall football skill, Zinchenko appears to struggle in defensive situations when faced with an opponent running at him.
He struggled at left back against the Reds, which should cause Arteta to consider whether Riccardo Calafiori or Jurrien Timber would be a better fit for the position.
Zinchenko really shines when he steps into the midfield. Arsenal fans must be hoping that he gets more opportunities as a backup central midfielder. He could leverage his strengths as an LCM. With his impressive ball skills, we’d witness some magic if he played alongside Rice, who excels as a 6.
Surely if he is staying at Arsenal, he must be moved further forward?
Peter Rix
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Zinchenko is a player who I do not feel has a meaningful role to play in the current Arsenal side, and personally, I would happily unload him if at all possible.The fact that he was recruited by Arteta may however afford him a stay of execution, but let’s hope our Manager recognises the damage he can do as a LB and refrain from playing him in that position.
100% agreeed
Might be wishful thinking as he started him at LB against LP again against Mo Salah no less. We can only hope that it was part of a bigger plan for the preseason match only.
I believe Zinchenko could be a revelation in the left-sided AM position, because of his playing experience with defensive roles and technical skills
We might not need to sign Merino with Rice and Zinchenko competing for the left 8 role. We could use the money to sign a new CF or CDM instead
@Gai like I have always said Arteta don’t seem to believe in Zichenko’s abilities on the left midfield. If you ask me the demand there could be higher especially physically. He has used Trossard & Viera even the departed ESR in that position before but not Zinny. I think he would have been tested there in pre-season but Arteta kind of have other ideas. Personally, I would prefer MMerino to play in the position of Xhaka or DRice to continue there.
Yeah it’s very unfortunate for Zinchenko
But Merino hasn’t come yet, so things could still change
Basically he is not good enough as a LB. Good passing skills but is he really on decland rice levels or jorginho in the middle. The answer is no .
Move him on
I have always judged Zinchenko to be a midfielder. His passing of the ball is good but to play him as a left back is extremely unfair. The guy doesn’t have speed so it becomes difficult with him when confronted with speedy & tricky wingers.
He’s pretty darn useless as a defender but good going forward, so I agree, BUT I think he won’t be staying and will be sold this window.
Keep him as a left back, I believe he can be useful against lesser teams who stay at the back. Also he can be used as an impact player, as an extra attacking player from the back against low block teams. He’s an attacking force, I think he offers something different from the other defenders we have.
I mean when he’s playing left back and inverting when we have possession he’s basically a midfielder anyways. Just don’t play him against the top teama or pacy wingers on his flank
Either he will be a squad player being rotated at LB and inverting or if we don’t sign eg Merino I would play him as CDM as he has enough defensive qualities to play that role esp if Calafiori is at LB.
We all thought Xhaka was average until he played in his correct position. So let’s allow Zinch to do the same before we judge him on playing out of position.
He’s 27 and Arteta paid 30 million for him ,surely he’s in his prime age and apparently Arteta makes players better .
Or is it another case of wasted funds under this management?
Arsenal has outgrown both Zinch and Jesus to be honest just like Manchester City did. I think it’s time for them to move on, especially not. Except if Zinch is seen by the boss as a left sided midfielder instead of bringing Merino and if Jesus is moved to the advance right wing as Saka competitor in order to free up the CF position for a new and prolific striker.
Oh, did I forget Nketia and Nelson? I pray good offers come for them and Aaron R.
*Especially now
No objections, but unlikely to happen if we sign Merino.