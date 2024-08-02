Arsenal Debate: If Zinchenko stays with us, he must be moved to the midfield? (not left-back)

Why not transition Oleksander Zinchenko to midfield? It could be a fantastic move. Following the friendly with Liverpool, he faced a lot of criticism for his performance.

While the ball is at his feet, he’s really impressive, with off-the-charts abilities. People appreciate his exceptional passing skills; in fact, he stands out as one of the club’s few aggressive vertical passers. He is also a decent ball-circulator.

However, his primary duty as a defender, specifically a left-back, is to protect the backline, an area in which he unfortunately struggles to impress. In the pre-season 2-1 loss to Liverpool, he played at left back and really underperformed. He was definitely not up to par; Salah completely outplayed him. Despite his overall football skill, Zinchenko appears to struggle in defensive situations when faced with an opponent running at him.

He struggled at left back against the Reds, which should cause Arteta to consider whether Riccardo Calafiori or Jurrien Timber would be a better fit for the position.

Zinchenko really shines when he steps into the midfield. Arsenal fans must be hoping that he gets more opportunities as a backup central midfielder. He could leverage his strengths as an LCM. With his impressive ball skills, we’d witness some magic if he played alongside Rice, who excels as a 6.

Surely if he is staying at Arsenal, he must be moved further forward?

Peter Rix

