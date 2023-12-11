Arsenal Debate: Is Guardiola feeling the pressure of trying to win 4 Premier leagues in a row?

Is Pep Guardiola feeling the pressure being behind Liverpool, Arsenal and Villa?
Pep Guardiola, the long time Manchester City manager, has come out and had somewhat of an outburst when he was asked if he was worried about winning the League this year. Manchester City have recently hit a bad run of games and he came out and didn’t sound too happy with some ex-player-now-pundits opinions, and when he sat down with the media before the Luton game he looked and sounded frustrated with the amount of pressure his team is under this season.
Manchester City have only won one of their last five Premier League matches and have recently hit a bad run of form. You can only imagine that winning the treble would take it out of you, but if you want to be the best, you have to be doing stuff that nobody has done before, and Pep will be judged a lot on what he can do with his squad this season.
Frustrations began to show when he began to talk about pundits and what they had done in the game, and said this “he knows how difficult it is, Gary Neville would’ve won four Premier Leagues (in a row) in the best period of Manchester United. But he didn’t do it, you know?”
“Jamie Carragher didn’t win one once. Michah Richards didn’t win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, Ever. It’s never happened. There is more chance of it not happening than happening. Just one treble before us. It’s so difficult to do it again and again. We don’t have what many others have, who haven’t done it for many many years.”
Which obviously caught the attention of a lot of football fans and the ex-player pundits themselves and sparked a few conversations over the pressure Pep seems to be under this season. This can only be a good thing for Arsenal, City are beginning to fold under the pressure a bit and it looks like, last season has done a number on them but it is Manchester City and they have been so dominant for years, I don’t think they can be ruled out till the end of the season but with a lot more competition this season, it looks like a tall task.
Arsenal will need to stay solid and clinical going forward, every point is important and after the loss to Aston Villa on the weekend, every point looks that much more important if we want to challenge again for the title this season.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
He’ll rue those swipes of his. Pressure or not, the tittle will not be laced with white and sky blue ribbons this season.
In Pep Guardiola, we have a spanteanos revolutionist and tactical innovator with meticulous coaching methods and whoever acquires his service will always embrace a serial winner.
But the legend is under pressure and is feeling the heat, not known to put his mouth on the ground when speaking, he says he and his treble winning players have enjoyed being ‘stroke like a cat ‘ far too long after their recent success and it is time they were given a shake.
The Citizens recently were not only beaten by the Villans, but outplayed out smart and out run, how the score sheet remain one nil as the dust settles did not give a true picture of the game.
I was once taken to the cleaners for saying, the aging KDB and the subsequent jumping of ship of Ilkay Gundogan and Mahrez, will have a severe impact on the blue half of Manchester.
The Spaniard is known for making wayward statements before and there is no doubt minds games is a favorites topic in his play book, but you have to look closely to realize a shaggy dog is sweating as its covered most time by long hairs.
They will be fine come the business end of the season, as always. No Gundegon, Marhez, and KDB is why they’ve struggled.
Obviously two of those are permanently gone, but they have more adapted by the second half of the season.
Really thought some Gooners would have learnt from 12 months ago and been more humble
This time last year everyone was saying something wasn’t right about City
Yes. Unfortunately, we’ve made too many mistakes to capitalize on Man City’s title-fatigue