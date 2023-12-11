Arsenal Debate: Is Guardiola feeling the pressure of trying to win 4 Premier leagues in a row?

Is Pep Guardiola feeling the pressure being behind Liverpool, Arsenal and Villa?

Pep Guardiola, the long time Manchester City manager, has come out and had somewhat of an outburst when he was asked if he was worried about winning the League this year. Manchester City have recently hit a bad run of games and he came out and didn’t sound too happy with some ex-player-now-pundits opinions, and when he sat down with the media before the Luton game he looked and sounded frustrated with the amount of pressure his team is under this season.

Manchester City have only won one of their last five Premier League matches and have recently hit a bad run of form. You can only imagine that winning the treble would take it out of you, but if you want to be the best, you have to be doing stuff that nobody has done before, and Pep will be judged a lot on what he can do with his squad this season.

Frustrations began to show when he began to talk about pundits and what they had done in the game, and said this “he knows how difficult it is, Gary Neville would’ve won four Premier Leagues (in a row) in the best period of Manchester United. But he didn’t do it, you know?”

“Jamie Carragher didn’t win one once. Michah Richards didn’t win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, Ever. It’s never happened. There is more chance of it not happening than happening. Just one treble before us. It’s so difficult to do it again and again. We don’t have what many others have, who haven’t done it for many many years.”

Which obviously caught the attention of a lot of football fans and the ex-player pundits themselves and sparked a few conversations over the pressure Pep seems to be under this season. This can only be a good thing for Arsenal, City are beginning to fold under the pressure a bit and it looks like, last season has done a number on them but it is Manchester City and they have been so dominant for years, I don’t think they can be ruled out till the end of the season but with a lot more competition this season, it looks like a tall task.

Arsenal will need to stay solid and clinical going forward, every point is important and after the loss to Aston Villa on the weekend, every point looks that much more important if we want to challenge again for the title this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

