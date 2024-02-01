Arsenal Debate: It appears that VAR errors can be overturned and force teams to replay matches

A Belgium match between Anderlecht and Genk is to be replayed, after the officials controlling VAR made a mistake. A penalty that was disallowed because players from one team, infringed in to the penalty area. All well and good so far.

But what the officials ignored, was the fact that players from the opposing team also did this and, according to the Belgium FA the final result was null and void.

Now, this takes me back to the Tottenham v Liverpool game and the offside that was given, but proved to be wrong. It was said that the result couldn’t be overturned – so are we using one form of VAR technology rules in this country to those in Belgium?

VAR Controversy Sparks Unprecedented Replay in Belgian Football

In a groundbreaking decision, a recent ruling by a football disciplinary body has thrust the Anderlecht-Genk match in the top tier of Belgian football into the spotlight. The game is set for a complete replay after a VAR error led to the misapplication of the laws of the game.

The pivotal moment occurred in the 23rd minute when Genk’s Yira Sor netted a follow-up goal after teammate Bryan Heynan’s missed penalty. However, controversy arose as VAR intervened, highlighting Sor’s presence inside the penalty area during Heynan’s kick. While recommending the disallowance of the goal, the review also revealed two Anderlecht players encroaching into the penalty area – a violation that should have triggered a retake of Genk’s penalty, contrary to the officials’ decision to award Anderlecht a free kick.

Initially, Belgium’s refereeing body dismissed the incident as a VAR error, deciding against a replay and maintaining that the laws of the game were not misapplied. Genk, dissatisfied with this outcome, appealed to the Disciplinary Council for Professional Football.

In a surprising turn, the Disciplinary Council overturned the initial decision, declaring that the match should be replayed in full. This unprecedented ruling has stirred conversations about the evolving role of technology in officiating and its impact on the game’s integrity.

This decision was announced on the official Genk Website

The Disciplinary Council for Professional Football has ruled that the Anderlecht – KRC Genk match at the end of last year should be replayed. The Disciplinary Council initially declared itself competent to rule on the matter. This overturned the earlier decision of the Professional Referee Department not to replay the match. The Council then followed KRC Genk’s argument that the match officials misapplied the rules at the penalty phase in question. KRC Genk hopes that a date will be found soon to replay the match.