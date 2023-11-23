Arsenal Debate: PGMOL’s newest VAR ideas to stop dissent from players and coaches

More official stats – this time from the PGMOL by Ken 1945

Howard Webb has been discussing some changes he wants VAR officials to do with regards to “soft penalties” and on field referees take stronger action when “imaginary cards” are being held up by players.

1. The latter would see that, any player brandishing a card to try and influence the referee, should be shown the yellow card themselves.

An EXCELLENT recommendation in my opinion.

2. He is also recommending that the var officials intervene, when they think a “soft penalty” has been given, even if the decision is not seen as “clear and obvious”, by asking the on field referee to go to the screen and review their decision even if an error is not “clear and obvious”. Another EXCELLENT idea, but one wonders why this wasn’t the case when VAR was introduced? I agree it is still subjective, but, at least, it will see four officials giving their opinions, rather than one.

Nevertheless, I see it as a step in the right direction and I also wonder if it has anything to do with the following?

1. Dissent amongst players regarding refereeing decisions, in the same period this season versus last, has more than doubled, from 165 to 347.

2. Dissent amongst managers and staff has grown even more quickly, with numbers quadrupling from 35 to 126.

These figures are startling to say the least and one would hope they have shocked the PGMOL into some kind of action to improve their use of VAR.

I can think of quite a few more, but are we in agreement that SOMETHING has to happen before those figures regarding dissent grow even bigger?

Figures and information from the Guardian dated 22-11-23.

