Arsenal Debate: Should Aaron Ramsdale move on or stay and fight for his place?

Ex Arsenal goalkeeper Vito Mannone recently came out and criticized Arsenal for dropping Aaron Ramsdale this season and has suggested that Ramsdale find somewhere new in the summer. After playing the understudy for Wojciech Szczesny at Arsenal before he chose to make the transfer over to Sunderland in 2013, Mannone has a bit of experience in the matter.

After what’s been a pretty good start to life as a gunner for David Raya it does raise the question as to where Ramsdale might be next season.

The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper has recommended to Ramsdale that if he doesn’t get his starting spot back soon, it might be time to find a new club. Saying this when asked what he thought about the goalkeeper struggle at Arsenal this season “It’s not easy but in Ramsdale’s place I’d have taken it badly, My advice to him is to keep working.”

“I waited eight years before I became a Premier League regular, Emi Martinez had to wait ten years before stealing the show.”

“He also had many loans and paid his dues. But those who work and bide their time eventually end up making it. But if Ramsdale’s moment won’t come again, he should look for it elsewhere! There’s not much else he can do.”

“The top sides want two great goalies who are ready to play at any moment. I was No 1 and back-up, and I can tell you that when you’re first choice you need the board and the second keeper’s backing.”

“When you have two potential first-choice keepers it doesn’t make it any easier for the manager. If Arteta is proud, he sticks with Raya but if he’s clever he picks the best and more in-form keeper.”

And to be honest, I have to agree, Ramsdale is a great keeper and I don’t think he’s actually been any better or any worse than David Raya this season and after getting us so far last season, finally getting back into champions league football, it does feel a bit harsh what Arteta has done and for me he only has himself to blame.

Bringing in a new keeper Ramsdale must had known he was about to face tough competition, but it seemed like he didn’t even really get the chance to get going before Arteta made the switch. For me, I want to see Ramsdale playing and I think he’s good enough to be starting, for us, or someone else and if Arteta doesn’t see a future with him in it, then maybe it’s best he does move on.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you like to see Ramsdale stay or move on?

Daisy Mae

