Arsenal Debate – Should Arsenal still sell Mustafi this summer?

We Should Know that Mustafi Can Still Mustafi
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article about Mustafi’s abilities as a player that seemed too harshly-worded and too critical of the player. Maybe it was (a lot of people certainly thought it was) but it was the culmination of three seasons worth of pent-up frustration at the on-field antics of the German. Mustafi was initially about to be an hero, being part of a 22-game unbeaten run under Arsene Wenger. Then it turned south and sour as quickly as a plate of beans.
Mustafi didn’t just made ordinary errors of the type that could be expected once in a while even from the most experienced defender, it was the call-your-mom-the-house-is-burning category errors. The more the errors, the less confident he got and the more the fans turned on him.
I had always pitied Mustafi. Sometimes the fans put all the responsibility for a team issue on him. He also didn’t help himself. But I was always of the opinion that everyone deserved a second chance to make things right.
The terrible back pass at Chelsea eventually broke me. Another Mustafian mistake. How could one player be so good at giving the opposition goalscoring opportunities? Even though he defended very well for the rest of the game and was responsible for nodding out that ball to Martinelli, I couldn’t quite forget what he had done or the fact that we had to play with ten men. Not when we were so down the table this season. Not when Arteta was trying to make something out of a stinking situation.
But as Xhaka and Ozil, two other scapegoats, improved dramatically under Arteta, I was also under the suspicion that Mustafi could do the same thing. In that article, I mentioned, “Arsenal might have an antidote these days, a secret potion to keep the night beast from appearing at a full moon. It is in the steely depths of Arteta’s eyes, a young talented coach that with the influence of a genius behind him. Mikel Arteta thinks that he can do the near-impossible: that he can kill all the malignant error-404 cells hiding beneath Mustafi’s sweat glands, an operation of such importance that it might require government assistance and huge media coverage.”
As I saw it, Mustafi’s confidence could be rebuilt if he had a string of games against weak opponents where the team dominated the ball. He would be less exposed and have less opportunities to commit a fatal mistake. I thought he was still a very good defender on his day, aggressive and capable of dealing with anything the opposition might throw.
“As long as Mustafi is at Arsenal, then it is appropriate that Arteta should attempt to coax the good out of him, to maximize his better side. That is the right thing to do. Maybe the Europa League games and the FA cup tie against Bournemouth are a clue as to the immediate use of the 27-year-old: maybe they show that Mustafi is less error-prone when his team is dominant with the ball and largely comfortable.”
I still believe in Mustafi. But at the end, he has to leave when the season is done and gone. Sometimes, some relationships are just not meant to be. He’s in his prime and there’s no better transfer moment than when he’s come good again, increasing his market value and protecting our investment in him. Because when all is said and done, Mustafi can still Mustafi. All it takes is one catastrophic mistake for everyone to realize he hasn’t turned his spots. We have to be firm and gentle. That’s the only way we can improve. Our World-Cup winning German defender is not the future but while he’s still here and playing, we are going to be behind him.
Agboola Israel
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
it doesn’t make sense to sell Mustafi !! here’s why : one he is playing the best football he has at Arsenal to date, 2 He cannot be blamed soley for the teams lack of form and wins under Emery, seems every player was struggling with Emery in charge. He is coming into the best years of a defender !! Id keep him and i expect Arsenal to do the same !!
In all honesty, I have been one of many who have slated Mustafi for his woeful performances. Let’s not forget, If Mustafi had not made so many errors we probably could have been in the top 4 at this stage of the season? He’s not alone though, defensively we were REALLY bad before MA came back. MA has steadied the ship!
Personally, I would keep though. he has improved and deserves to prove himself. And, when Saliba comes in next year there will hopefully be more competition for places which is always a good thing!
On another note though (off-topic), If only Wenger had kept more faith in Gnabry! 🙁
Wenger had faith in Gnabry and loaned him to West Brom but he didn’t perform, the following season after the loan, he was kept on the bench alongside Oxlade Chamberlain, he complained on lack of playing time with other better player in the team then, ARSENE WENGER the great had too sell him for he want him to get more playing time because under21 World Cup was coming up then
I respect Wenger for doing so
Wenger later revealed that it was Bayern that is behind Gnabry’s unwillingness to wait for his time at Arsenal
We aren’t gonna get market value for him, if he keeps this up he can play a role
The decision will be made at the end of the season, not now. If he carries on the way he has played in recent games under MA, then no, he won’t be sold. If he regresses to where he was before MA, then maybe he will be sold. Far too early to say.
Neither Mustafi, nor Socratis and Luis are of the calibre required for us to become successful again.They all lack pace which is now virtually an essential what with full backs bombing forward at every opportunity.In the case of Mustafi and Socratis their positional sense leaves much to be desired and last but not least they lack composure.Neither Holding nor Chambers are the finished article but hopefully Saliba will be a cut above the rest.With Mari on board we have quantity but not the quality we badly need.Mustafi has done well recently but longer term I do not see him as a solution to our defensive problems which encompass a lack of a quality DM. To sum up I would sell Mustafi and Socratic if at all possible.