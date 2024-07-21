Arsenal Debate: Should Charlie Patino be on the plane for the tour to America? Or not?

Charlie Patino was once regarded as one of Arsenal’s top academy stars, and scoring on his Arsenal debut in a Carabao Cup match against Sunderland fueled optimism about his potential. Following his impressive performance at Hale End, he secured a loan move to Blackpool, where he achieved similar success, leading many to believe he was poised for a significant breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium.

Nonetheless, last summer, with little hope of substantial game time at Arsenal, the midfielder, confident he was ready, pushed for a permanent departure to reestablish himself elsewhere. No significant offers came in, so he stayed and finally joined Swansea on loan.

His time in Swansea was not as excellent as it was at Blackpool; he wasn’t spectacular, but after a promising start he was left on the bench for the second half of the campaign. Unfortunately, since he requested a permanent release last summer and did excel at Swansea, his stock at Arsenal has deteriorated, leading to speculation that he wants to leave and that the club may let him go.

Even still, as uncertain as Patino’s future at Arsenal is, I can’t help but think he should be on the plane on July 21st as Arsenal departs for the USA pre-season.

His journey could lead to two potential outcomes. Given the departure of Mohammed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, and Declan Rice, who is currently resting after an intense run with England in the Euros, and no midfield recruits, Patino may have an opportunity to establish himself in this Arsenal team. With his ability to play as a 6 or an 8, he could potentially secure a spot in Arteta’s squad for the next season.

In addition, Patino might use Arsenal’s upcoming blockbuster friendly matches against Manchester United and Liverpool to draw attention and entice potential suitors to make realistic offers for his services. Patino deserves a shot in Arsenal’s pre-season; what do you think?

Daniel O

