Arsenal Debate: Should Declan Rice stick to being our defensive midfielder or in a more attacking role?

Which version of Declan Rice do you prefer?

Initially, Declan Rice’s signing led some to believe he would succeed Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s midfield. Due to Partey’s frequent injuries and his age, Arsenal decided in the summer of 2023 to spend £105 million on a defensive midfielder.

Some criticised Arsenal for spending so much on a defensive-minded player, arguing that such a fee is typically reserved for attacking players who are expected to immediately contribute to the team.

Spending £100 million plus on someone like Alexander Isak or Viktor Gyokeres makes more sense than doing so for a defender or a #6. Remember how controversial it was when Arsenal parted with £50 million for Ben White?

Nevertheless, Rice joined the team and, despite playing as a #6 at first, was decent; he later tried his hand at an LCM position and excelled.

Last season, particularly in the second half, there was a debate about whether Rice was more influential as an LCM or as a #6.

Thus far, Thomas Partey has made an impression in his role as a number six: he’s on a comeback. The way the Ghanaian international plays the role differs significantly from that of Rice. In fact, there was an argument that Rice can’t reach Partey’s levels in that role.

On Wednesday, however, in a 3-0 victory over Monaco, the Englishman performed exceptionally well as a DM again, with Partey moved to right-back.

Rice’s passing was crisp and varied. They say he can’t play long passes, but he did exactly that. He was also able to deal with the opposition’s pressure and easily got the ball forward, whether through his outstanding ball-carrying abilities or by just passing it.

I may have already hinted that I adore Declan Rice’s role as a #6, as it enables coach Arteta to play Merino, who is an ideal LCM. Despite this, how does the Englishman contribute to both roles, and where do you see him fitting in?

Rice when played as a #6.

– Facing play, more touches, better usage of passing

– Greater transition control influence

– Better use of ball striking

– Slipped final third RHS passes

Rice when played as an #8

– Box crashing

– Better usage of forcing turnovers is high

– Greater ball-carrying influence

Which version of Declan Rice do you prefer? If Declan Rice is playing at #6, do you still believe there is a need to find a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey?

Jack Anderson

