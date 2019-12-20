Arsenal Debate – Should Freddie be kept on as Arteta’s assistant?

Freddie Ljungberg should still be retained as an Arsenal coach by Lagos Gooner

“Welcome to Arsenal, Mikel Arteta” I saw this inscription boldly written one of those small time Arsenal blogs on the internet yesterday and what came to my mind was “Has Arteta been announced as our coach yet”? Well, I understand the anxiety everywhere, but it will only be proper to wait until the club makes an official announcement before we go gaga.

Arsenal press conference postponed to Friday as club look set to confirm Mikel Arteta as their new manager https://t.co/PVogLMDGBw — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 19, 2019

Now, back to the topic…If Arteta eventually gets announced (I believe he will get the job) and he wants to choose his deputy, I will love him to please retain Ljungberg as a member of his coaching staff. Freddie is not at fault for Arsenal’s woes this season; he is just unfortunate to be an Arsenal coach at this unfortunate period in Arsenal’s history.

Freddie Ljungberg was made assistant to Emery and to be fair with him, he didn’t really learn anything positive from Emery. The team went through a lot with Emery at the helm of affairs and before he knew it, Emery was sacked, and he was made the care-taker coach until another coach was to be appointed.

Just like Arteta, Ljungberg had no experience of managing a top club; just like Arteta, Ljungberg was supposed to learn from a top coach and just like Arteta, he is an Arsenal legend and just like Arteta, he deserves to be a coach in Arsenal. His time as head coach at Arsenal may not have worked out well for him, but if he is allowed to be an assistant coach for a while and allowed to coach the club again in the future, he may have a better input.

I am of the strongest opinion that Freddie will still do well as Arsenal’s coach one day, but it was just too early for him. Allow him to be Arteta’s assistant for a few seasons and then give him another opportunity to coach the Arsenal’s first team again…

What do you think? Should Arsenal keep Freddie as Arteta’s assistant?

Sylvester Kwentua