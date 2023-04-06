Arsenal Debate – Should Trossard start ahead of Martinelli against Liverpool?

As Arsenal prepare to face off against Liverpool on Sunday, there has been much debate on the front three that Mikel Arteta will choose to start against the Reds.

The Gunners have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal, but the question on many fans’ minds is who will make up the front three and can they deliver against a tough and unpredictable Liverpool side?

For me, Saka and Jesus should definitely start, simply because Saka has no replacement and Jesus is simply the only forward I can trust against Van Dijk and Matip/Konate, so we have a choice to make between the duo of Trossard and Martinelli.

One player who has been most impressive lately is Leandro Trossard. The 27-year-old Belgian winger has been in excellent form for Arsenal since joining in January, scoring a goal and providing seven assists in the Premier League. Trossard’s versatility and creativity could be the key to unlocking the Liverpool defense, making him a strong candidate to start on Sunday.

However, many fans are calling for Gabriel Martinelli to be given a starting berth. The Brazilian international has equally been brilliant this season scoring 13 goals and providing 3 assists. Martinelli’s energy, work rate, and clinical finishing make him a dangerous player, and he could be the perfect foil for Arsenal’s other attacking talents.

So, who should Arteta choose to start? While both Trossard and Martinelli have their merits, there are a few reasons why Trossard should be given the nod over his Brazilian counterpart.

Firstly, Trossard has more experience than Martinelli, having played in some of Europe’s top leagues before joining Arsenal. This experience could be crucial against a Liverpool side that can be very dangerous at home.

Secondly, Trossard has scored three goals against Liverpool at Anfield this season and will be full of confidence going there again, which could work in our favour as we need all the confidence we can get right now to win our first Premier League in Anfield since 2012.

Lastly, Trossard’s creativity could be the key to unlocking the Liverpool defense. The Belgian has an excellent eye for a pass and is not afraid to take on defenders, another thing I love about him is the fact that he makes good decisions more often than not which shows how intelligent he is as a footballer.

In conclusion, My front three would be Trossard-Jesus-Saka. while it would be unfair to leave Gabriel Martinelli out, I believe starting Leandro Trossard on the left wing could be the best option for Arsenal against Liverpool on Sunday. Trossard’s experience, a natural fit for the position, and creative abilities could be crucial in helping the Gunners secure a positive result against one of their toughest opponents of the season, which could determine whether or not we win the title. Martinelli can come in to terrorize the tired Liverpool defense in the second half.

What would be your preferred front three against Liverpool and why?



Goonerboy.