Arsenal Debate – Should Trossard start ahead of Martinelli against Liverpool?

As Arsenal prepare to face off against Liverpool on Sunday, there has been much debate on the front three that Mikel Arteta will choose to start against the Reds.
The Gunners have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal, but the question on many fans’ minds is who will make up the front three and can they deliver against a tough and unpredictable Liverpool side?
For me, Saka and Jesus should definitely start, simply because Saka has no replacement and Jesus is simply the only forward I can trust against Van Dijk and Matip/Konate, so we have a choice to make between the duo of Trossard and Martinelli.
One player who has been most impressive lately is Leandro Trossard. The 27-year-old Belgian winger has been in excellent form for Arsenal since joining in January, scoring a goal and providing seven assists in the Premier League. Trossard’s versatility and creativity could be the key to unlocking the Liverpool defense, making him a strong candidate to start on Sunday.
However, many fans are calling for Gabriel Martinelli to be given a starting berth. The Brazilian international has equally been brilliant this season scoring 13 goals and providing 3 assists. Martinelli’s energy, work rate, and clinical finishing make him a dangerous player, and he could be the perfect foil for Arsenal’s other attacking talents.
So, who should Arteta choose to start? While both Trossard and Martinelli have their merits, there are a few reasons why Trossard should be given the nod over his Brazilian counterpart.
Firstly, Trossard has more experience than Martinelli, having played in some of Europe’s top leagues before joining Arsenal. This experience could be crucial against a Liverpool side that can be very dangerous at home.
Secondly, Trossard has scored three goals against Liverpool at Anfield this season and will be full of confidence going there again, which could work in our favour as we need all the confidence we can get right now to win our first Premier League in Anfield since 2012.
Lastly, Trossard’s creativity could be the key to unlocking the Liverpool defense. The Belgian has an excellent eye for a pass and is not afraid to take on defenders, another thing I love about him is the fact that he makes good decisions more often than not which shows how intelligent he is as a footballer.
In conclusion, My front three would be Trossard-Jesus-Saka. while it would be unfair to leave Gabriel Martinelli out, I believe starting Leandro Trossard on the left wing could be the best option for Arsenal against Liverpool on Sunday. Trossard’s experience, a natural fit for the position, and creative abilities could be crucial in helping the Gunners secure a positive result against one of their toughest opponents of the season, which could determine whether or not we win the title. Martinelli can come in to terrorize the tired Liverpool defense in the second half.
What would be your preferred front three against Liverpool and why?Goonerboy.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
Absolutely start Trossard. Stats alone should be enough proof. Bring Martinelli midway through second half for impact and pace, hopefully against a tired Liverpool! COYG!!
Martineli starts all day long for me, maybe drop Jesus because for me he’s not there yet in terms of sharpness, not 100%. We all know Martineli loves playing against Liverpool and Trossard scored a hatrick against them. Saka is undropable at moment.
Martinelli should start on the left wing, because his dribbling skills, pace and energy would likely give Liverpool a lot of problems, especially if they play with Alexander-Arnold
Trossard’s interchanging play with Martinelli was amazing, but Jesus’ physicality and trickeries would likely make us win some free-kicks/ penalties. We might not be able to score from open play, so Jesus’ tricks would be helpful to make chances
Just go back and watch the game at the Emirates to see why Martinelli Starts all day long ,absolutely creamed Trent Arnold in the first half and he was replaced at half time .
I think Martinelli should start and make Trent his bitch right from the off.
Yes,Marinelli strats for his dribbling,pace,physicality,scoring talent and his defensive attributes which will help Zenchenco a lot to control Liverpool break.
Am OK with either of them starting. We need pace and intelligence
I think Trossard should start for his work rate on the pitch. And he has the ability to break through Liverpool’s deference than Martinelli
I think trossard should start. Giving his varsatile styles of play to interchange perfectly with jesus and play as a false 9 so that liverpool will have to contend with 2 strikers
We should think about the combination and versatility of Martinelli and Trossard at the time of the absence of Jesus, both can change their playing positions that makes opponent defenders confused.
In addition Trossard’s ability to play in the middle position help Arsenal to control the game at the above the waist, and he,Trossard can assist or score anytime. So, Martinelli,Trossard should have to start. Jesus have to be introduced at right time to ignite the fire later.
martinelli, trossard, saka. Trossard 3 goals at anfield already, contributing to goals every game. Jesus we still shouldn’t rush. He got taken off 60 min into the leeds match which to me indicates hes not quite yet at 100% yet and medical team is still monitoring the minutes he play.