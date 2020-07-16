Arsenal Debate – Should we keep the 5-sub rule permanently?

Many fans have sympathised with clubs regarding the fairness of managers being allowed to use 5 substitutions, saying it gives the bigger clubs an unfair advantage as naturally they will have the better squads.

It is worth reminding readers though that out of the 20 teams, 16 voted in favour of the idea. Common sense would have suggested that it would make it harder to beat the likes of Man City or Liverpool, with a Guardiola and Klopp having the option of changing up to half of their outfield players.

Yet when push comes to shove managers prioritised being able to rotate and freshen up talent. Some might be regretting that decision now.

While I feel sorry for spectators who might feel they might now get relegated on a crucial change of protocol halfway through the season, I don’t feel sorry for any Premiership club themselves. Whether it be the water breaks, the empty stadiums, etc, owners prioritised greed over the integrity of the sport.

Throughout lockdown they were not willing to compromise, making it clear they would take legal action if football didn’t resume.

Project restart wasn’t to offer escapism to the public, it was all about losing as little money as possible.

Which is fine, I don’t want any business to suffer if it can be helped but you can’t have it both ways.

If you fight against voiding the season you can’t use it as an excuse when the only current way to play is to adapt.

I have always worried that too much emphasis has been put on talent needing a rest.

I understand that some of the top scientists are employed to say who’s near that red zone, but I will always maintain that there has been zero evidence that being successful in one competition impacts your success rate in others. That’s why the most successful sides in history win Doubles or even Trebles.

Have you ever noticed when fit, Messi and Ronaldo demand to play?

The best way to win the next game is by being as confident as possible. You get that by winning.

You could field fringe players at the weekend and get humiliated, does that really give you a higher chance of winning in midweek just because the first team had their feet up? Or is it better to build momentum?

We have heard many fans and pundits wanting the sub rule to go back to normal for the next campaign, but we haven’t had too many hints from what bosses are thinking.

FIFA have given the green light for a bench of 9 to continue into 2021 due to the quick turnaround between seasons. It’s now up to individual Leagues across the world to decide what they want to do. The Premier League’s criteria are basing changes on a majority vote of over 14.

Just because viewers don’t seem to like the concept doesn’t mean who they support will comply.

Look how many top sides prioritise a rest over a chance to win the FA Cup.

The current Champions sent in the Youth team for the Cups so they could have a holiday (even their coach didn’t bother to show up).

The calendar finally includes the much sought-after winter break and yet there are still complaints that players are overplayed.

So, I don’t think it’s a given that there will be at least 7 clubs who will be in the minority. History shows that there are those who believe that players can’t cope with 2 games a week. My fear is if this time next year if we are still seeing up to five subs, where will it end?

In a few years will it be extended to 7? Why not make it 11?

At which point do we take the basketball route and make switches every few minutes?

Those who want to wrap their stars up in cotton wool, how far do you take it?

Based on my own viewing pleasure It takes a lot of romance away. It’s harder to believe the possibility of an upset when you know an underdog could be doing well then after an hour then have to face 5 fresh world class players.

Think of any shock you have seen; it takes some luck. That luck decreases the more options you have in the dugout. For example, would Wigan have won the FA Cup if Man City were able to make so many changes?

I would also argue protecting talent from fatigue (the reason this idea was implemented) has hardly made the product more entertaining.

Instead of the second half seeing freshness make games more exciting, it’s slowed the game down. Instead of tactical switches we are seeing changes for the sake of changes.

What do you think gooners? Do you like the 5-sub rule? Would you like it to stay?

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan Smith