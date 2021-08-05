Arsenal Debate – Should we really sell or swap Joe Willock to get Maddison?

I am getting a little confused as to why Arsenal would be willing to let Joe Willock leave for 25m, while trying their damnest to sign Leicester’s James Maddison for 60m or more.

Today the Mirror is reporting that the Gunners have offered Willock as a makeweight to tempt Leicester into selling James Maddison, but I am not sure that this is such a good deal for Arsenal.

Willock scored 8 goals in 15 games for Newcastle in the second half of last season, while Maddison scored 8 goals from 31 appearances for Leicester in the whole of the campaign.

I understand that Arteta feels that Maddison may fit his new system more, but for me, a youngster that has been brought through the Arsenal Academy and played alongside Saka, Smith-Rowe and our other graduates, while being taught the Arsenal Way, should be kept and used on a regular basis, especially as he has finally found his form and confidence to be a top player.

I think that anyone that buys Willock this summer, could easily find themselves with a player worth more than Maddison next year, especially if he continues his goalscoring exploits in the new season.

I have nothing against buying Maddison, and that is looking more and more likely that Arteta is determined to get him at any price, but I simply can’t agree that we should let Willock go to make that happen.

Who agrees?