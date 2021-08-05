Arsenal Debate – Should we really sell or swap Joe Willock to get Maddison?

I am getting a little confused as to why Arsenal would be willing to let Joe Willock leave for 25m, while trying their damnest to sign Leicester’s James Maddison for 60m or more.
Today the Mirror is reporting that the Gunners have offered Willock as a makeweight to tempt Leicester into selling James Maddison, but I am not sure that this is such a good deal for Arsenal.
Willock scored 8 goals in 15 games for Newcastle in the second half of last season, while Maddison scored 8 goals from 31 appearances for Leicester in the whole of the campaign.
I understand that Arteta feels that Maddison may fit his new system more, but for me, a youngster that has been brought through the Arsenal Academy and played alongside Saka, Smith-Rowe and our other graduates, while being taught the Arsenal Way, should be kept and used on a regular basis, especially as he has finally found his form and confidence to be a top player.
I think that anyone that buys Willock this summer, could easily find themselves with a player worth more than Maddison next year, especially if he continues his goalscoring exploits in the new season.
I have nothing against buying Maddison, and that is looking more and more likely that Arteta is determined to get him at any price, but I simply can’t agree that we should let Willock go to make that happen.
Who agrees?
Because even though Joe Willock scored goals for Newcastle he still wasnt good enough to start. Often used as a super sub and well suited to Newcastles smash and grab tactics. That doesnt equate to success at Arsenal and it would be more beneficial to sell Willock and get Madderson as he improves our x11. Furthermore Maddison is leagues above Odegard who will be signed if we cannot offload Willock as hes 25 million pounds cheaper.
Top comment was going to say pretty much the same .👍
Super-sub???
Willock started 11 games, made 3 substitute appearances and scored 8 goals on loan at NUFC last season. He just happened to score on all his 3 sub appearances. Even 5 goals in 11 starts dwarfs the goal scoring record of all our CMs from last season.
He is also a free kick specialist and didnt play half of last season. Goals are not everything if you create ample opportunities, not necessarily the final assist pass. He was 2nd to only KDB in goal involvements last year and played only half the season.
No, because Willock could also offer some capabilities similar to Maddison’s
Willock has also been playing with Smith-Rowe, Saka, Nketiah and Balogun for more than five years. He’s also been training with the senior players for more than two seasons, so he doesn’t need an adaptation period
Maddison is a homegrown and a key player in a top EPL team, but he’ll surely need time to adjust at Arsenal. Odegaard will give us greater tactical flexibility than Maddison
GAI well said.👌
Willock should not be sold. We still need him. Mardison could need time to adjust to Arteta tactics.
Hope Arteta doesn’t think otherwise.
Honestly at GAI, I am worried about the kind of decisions the club is making.
Maddison was this good because of the opportunities Leicester and Norwich game him.
Why don’t we trust our own players? Willock has a lot of room for improvement.
Why chase Maddison when you know how difficult it is to do business with Leicester? Maddision has a sell on clause which means Leicester will pay some amount to Norwich.
Reis Nelson has the potential to be as good as Maddison if given a consistent run in the first team.
Maddison deal makes no sense.
Aoaur is available for 30m. We can get Bernardo Silva for 45m when Grealish joins Man City.
I want arteta to revert to a 4141 formation
Chambers White Gabriel Tierney
Lokonga/Partey
Pepe Bernardo ESR SAKA
Aubameyang
I want us to have more creative midfielders.
Aouar+Brernardo Silva (75m pounds for both) makes more sense than Maddisson for 70m pounds.
No unless you introduce a buy back clause
I’m not one so obsessed with the James thing. He’s an excellent player but injury prone and the price tag is way too high. It’s not like he’s a fighter and die hard player like Jack Grealish. I’m of the opinion that Joe be kept as I see a player willing to prove that he belongs up there, and trust me he will be in not long a time
letting @jwillock leave it another “STUPENDOUS”mistake from @mARTETA.
For me, this is the right time to sell Willock. His stock is at its highest and there is a willing buyer. I am not sure he has what it takes to rise to the top as an Arsenal player.
Maddison on the other hand is a proven PL quality. We need quality in this squad rather than numbers especially seeing we will be involved in less matches this season
We shouldn’t repeat the mistake we made with Maitland-Niles who, I think; we should have sold last summer when Wolves wanted him at the height of his stock.
@CorporateMan
You are truly havin a laugh eh dude. Willock hasn’t even reached anywhere near his peak performance, while injury prone Maddison is close to being put out to pasture…😂
I like Willock a lot as a player and he comes across as a good lad, plus he comes from my neck of the woods in London, I would love it if he was able to break through at Arsenal as Saka has done and ESR looks on his way to doing but unfortunately I agree with CorporateMan on this one
Pat, turn the question around on yourself, do you think that Rodgers would prefer to lose Madison and gain Willock at this time?, forget the money, assume we can afford it and they don’t need it, so, straight comparison, are you saying that you believe that Joe Willock is a better Premiership player than James Madison right now?
Hi FF,
I think I clearly said “could easily find themselves with a player worth more than Maddison next year.”
As for “right now” – we are not going to find out until we see how both have been playing in the first ten games of the season….
Don’t think we should even be going for Maddison.
To much money . Not a great player and struggles to play regularly in the Leicester side.
For some reason Willock seems to be highly rated by Leicester, Villa and Newcastle fans.
If selling Willock and buying Maddison leads to us qualifying for UCL group stages directly next season and no more passive football to watch this season, I’ll back this deal.
Arsenal is club full of managers with very poor judgment, that’s why we have a situation whereby a player dat has proven to score goals is not good enough, it’s hard to understand the reason why arsenal sent him on loan in the first place? the guy left arsenal and managed to prove that he can do it consistently and stil the club is confused 😳about keeping him
Sell Willock and get Aouar simple
Sell Elneny and get Daiwara simpe
Sell Torera and get Yves/Bruno simple
Sell Bellerin and get Max Aaron simple
Sell Laca and Nketiah get Correa
Sell Holding and Chambers and get Tapsoba
Sell Kolasanic and Willian and get a future young star
Sell Nelson and get Adam Traore
Promote Hale youngsters
Team sorted
Let’s just replace Mr Arteta with Mr X and see if it works. Lot less hassle than to replace a dozen players.
Wilcock should stay. Madison must still learn and adapt to the arsenal style, Wilcock knows it by heart and will hit the turf running.
IMO we don’t sell now we come back to regret like we are doing about Niles right now.
He just doesn’t fit into Arteta syle of play, we must understand that.
After players fit imaginary, in-the-air, Invisible and complex Arteta style of play, can you guarantee we are top 4 this season?
I’ve always rated Maddison but like most Brits overpriced at £60m. Grealish at 100m? Come on get real!! I think we should keep Willock and give him one more REAL opportunity to get in the first squad. If it doesn’t work we’ve got the January window.
Joe Willock just like Smith Rowe should stay at Arsenal. If Arsenal sells Joe Willock, We shall equally regret like we regret Selling the Argentinian Goalkeeper to Aston Villa and keeping Leno who is error prune
So we must keep Joe Willock and let history not repeat itself.
Work on what you have now to fill the blank spaces. Prepare for January while keeping your raw materials for a promising long future. Do not give you good seeds to rivals. Willock is Versatile in the real sense of the word.
W