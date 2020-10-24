Arsenal Debate – The reasons why Lacazette is lacking in confidence

Hello gunners far and wide, it is my favourite day of the week and I can’t wait to witness another week of shocking results this matchday, which has already begun yesterday as the Liverpool slayers were given a humble pie in their own backyard to end their 100 percent record, phew!
Aside from the entertaining display of the visitors, I was impressed by the ruthlessness and confidence of Patrick Bamford, what a player! I quickly thought to myself, “no wonder Nketiah was allowed to return to Arsenal, he is nowhere near Bamford’s level” in trying to be fair, I concluded that maybe Nketiah will do better in a team that is encouraged to attack freely.
That said, I have been thinking about Lacazette’s form for some time now, and it seems like this is the perfect time to write about it.
I fear Lacazette will also be remembered as a player that has only one good season for Arsenal because since he was voted Arsenal’s player of the season, he has been average at best. I love his qualities and what he brings to the team, he gives us what nobody can give us in the team, but it frustrates me to see an elite striker miss the chances he misses, it is mind boggling.
In my opinion, Arsenal have not really made Lacazette feel wanted and important right from the days of Wenger. He is always the guy to get dropped for the big games despite always scoring against the top six teams. When he starts, he is also the first to get subbed, which continued under Emery and I fear it is starting to manifest under Arteta which only affects his form further.
Having thought about it, i think his continuous loss of confidence may be as a result of the following:
France snub
He has been completely ignored by the France national team even when he was in his best form, could that be why he lost his motivation? We all know all players want to play for their countries, and constantly being ignored might have hurt him.
Contract Situation:
Lacazette watched as Saka and Aubameyang made the headlines because of their new contracts, and Martinelli also got offered a new contract, but despite also being in the last two years of his contract, nothing is being said or done about Lacazette. On the contrary, he was made available for transfer. Rumours had it that we tried to include him in the Partey deal and so on, This will hurt a player’s confidence in my opinion, he is human after all.
Constant change of Managers
Only Leno, Aubameyang and probably Guendouzi stood out in what has been a very frustrating two years, constant issues on and off the pitch, change of managers and all, this may have contributed to his form.
Team Structure and Tactics
Lacazette plays a similar role to Firmino in our team, some call him (Firmino) a defensive striker. Jurgen Klopp will always start him even if he does not score. He is their Alpha technician, he makes Liverpool tick by playing like a number 10 in their 2-3-2-1-2 movement. He plays so deep to connect the midfield and offense.
Technically, Firmino is far superior to Lacazette but Lacazette is a bit more prolific.
In our team, Lacazette is like a lite version of Firmino who still manages to be in good scoring positions sometimes, but the problem is he misses too many CLEAR CUT chances.
It is not a coincidence that Aubameyang benefits from this structure while Pepe or whoever plays on the right does not, that’s because we overload the left side of attack and almost completely ignore the right. Mane and Salah are two inside forwards which in our case should be Aubameyang and Pepe, but we are so focused on the left thereby putting more pressure on Lacazette who is already working hard.
As we do not have a good number 10, Lacazette is forced into midfield to occupy that position (an instance is our goal against City in the FA cup). Imagine we have a De Bruyne/Cazorla/Payet behind Lacazette. Aubameyang and Pepe in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 set up, interesting right?
As we already know, our midfield lacks creativity and MOVEMENT. We scored our first goal against Sheffield because Elneny moved into space, thereby causing Bellerin to move further up (kindly watch again) unlike the first half where we kept passing the ball in midfield and defense.
Our midfielders are static and they play too safe, it forces the strikers to drop deep to get involved. That is why Aubameyang playing through the middle may never work, he, with Pepe, are not as technically sound and imaginative as Saka and Lacazette. I was so surprised Willian was deemed a better false 9 than Lacazette who is already playing in a very similar role. This will further affect his already fragile confidence in my opinion, he really looks a frustrated figure at the moment.
We need Lacazette to score more, we need to make him feel important and wanted like Aubameyang, we need runners in midfield, more forward and expressive football, we need better chemistry in our front line, Richarlison, DCL,James— Son, Kane, Bale—-Mane, Firmino Salah etc. Close your eyes and imagine the chemistry in these teams and compare them to Auba…Laca…Pepe.
All i am saying is, our structure and game play AT THE MOMENT (I am hoping it changes soon) can make any striker less effective.
What do you think?
Goonerboy…
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
At 56m, highly overpriced. Terrible first touch, poor passing ability and misses tons of precious goal scoring chances.
Arteta don’t seem to trust him much. Am not sure his contract will be extended unless we experience a remarkable surge in his performance this season.
He’s a target to be moved on.
I think what you say boils down to a total lack of forward creativity, pace and movement in our midfieed. I like Ceballos but he is not a world beater Xhaka is far too slow and immobile and I do not recognise this so called “new” Elneny. He always did and still does work hard but he is not at all creative and the forward pass he made for the goal at Rapid was so rare as to be memorable. All in all our midfield lacks pace, movement and creativity.
I agree that Auba is best on the left where he finds more space. Eddie is promising but no more than that right now,. Laca works really hard but lacks that cutting edge.
In essence we still lack enough actual quality in many areas. I’d put Partey, Saka , Ceballos, Martinelli, Gabriel, Auba, Tierney, AMN and Leno as the only players I would be anxious to keep. Some younger, still fringe players like Nelson and ESR I would also wish to keep.
ALL the rest can and, ideally, should be upgraded IF we are to REALLY challenge. As a realist, I know this takes time, esp with Kroenke as our owner, which so few Gooners seem to ever mention, but we are certainly firmly on the right path with MA. Don’t expect expansive and free flowingfotbal,while we still have the many moderate players as regulars in theteam.
That is plain realism and unlike some , I see the real reason and do not blame MA for putting points gained above less reliable but possibly more attractive to watch style. Any fool manager can play expansive football with a poor defence, mundane midfield and lack of quality and get in relegation trouble as a consequence, Bournemouth being a prime exampleof that.
I love this analysis and agree with you. I just hope MA is seeing the same thing, he kept experimenting instead of getting his first 11 to understand themselves.
He should have a great front three in Willian _Laca_Auba with Pepe-Nketiah – Saka as from three alternatives. Sometimes I do not understand MA honestly but I hope he knows what he’s doing.
I enjoy this sort of analytical writing . Great article.
You chose the man City goal as a case study of what’s wrong with Laca, I actually think it was one of the plays that fully highlighted his role as a false nine. Personally, I don’t think it’s so much to do with tactics, but rather more to do with his lack of confidence as an individual.
Laca still has the skill and instinct well painted by his movement to get himself isolated with Alison against Liverpool, and his movement against rapid. No amount of tactical tweaking will help him choose the right shot all the time. This is something not just he, but all our forwards need to work on. All too often we see a nice quick sequence coming out of midfield (take Auba against city), but our strikers and forwards in general just lack the composure to make the best choices. I feel like they are too scared to miss chances that they rush. Ironically, the one person who has shown the highest amount of calmness in the final third has been Hector Bellerin. His assists against Sheffield and Rapid vienna should be examples of how calm I wish our attackers could be. There was a moment in the city game when Xhaka played Saka through. If he’d taken a touch to control that ball, he’d have lost two defenders, but unfortunately he went for a first time cross and all we got was a corner. We just need our attackers to slow down and look up.
I am not afraid to keep saying it. I have always rates Lacazette over Auba when it comes to natural footballing talent. Laca is an all round player compared to Auba but I don’t know why he has struggled at Arsenal to score goals. He was bought to mainly score goals but he just seems to be doing everything else apart from actually scoring.
He has been given enough chances to improve but he just seems to keep struggling.
I was against selling him before this season but I think I’m alright for him to be now if we can get good money to strengthen our team. If anyone is even willing to buy him.