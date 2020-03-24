Arsenal Debate – Three questions about Mesut Ozil up for discussion

HOW ONE ARTICLE IS USED AS A NEGATIVE WHILE ANOTHER IS SEEN AS A POSITIVE DEPENDING ON ONE’S VIEWS: by Ken 1945

An article recently appeared on Justarsenal, with the heading “Pundit reckons Arsenal has no choice but to stick with Mesut Ozil” using quotes by ADRIAN CLARKE.

Below, please find what more positive things that Clarke also said, along with some views given by MIKEL ARTETA and OZIL himself:

ADRIAN CLARKE, the former Arsenal forward believes that Mesut Ozil has enough to offer to the club if used properly.

“He’s still got plenty to offer” and goes on to explain how to get the best out of Ozil. Arsenal’s ex winger believes that Mesut has still got what it takes to perform at the highest level. The German has improved under Mikel Arteta’s guidance. Despite the widespread opinion, the 31-year-old’s work rate is big enough. Arsenal should play possession-based football and use Ozil as a right-sided central midfielder. He’s a much more effective player in an Arteta team than he was in either team Emery left behind and certainly the one that Freddie Ljungberg picked. To get the best out of Ozil, you need the team to be brave in possession to make those forward passes through the lines. Under Ljungberg that confidence was just gone, it had evaporated and under Emery as well. Under Arteta there’s more confidence. The fluency is not quite there, but once it does come, I think we’ll see more of Mesut. I’m a huge fan of his. Technically he’s outstanding and I like his movement. He is hard working, even though people don’t think that, he moves around a great deal. I think, with the way Arteta plays it, with his five lanes -not to get too technical- but you’ve got Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil and then Pepe in a front five really in that order. That’s the best position for Ozil, he’s always been at his best in the right channel, where he can chop back on his left and slip players in. I think he’s still got plenty to offer.

MIKEL ARTETA, meanwhile, says he is pleased with the German – “I played with him and I know him, so I tried to push him as much as possible to do what he needs to do because know how much he can give on the offensive side” Arteta said in February.

MESUT OZIL on his future, declares that “when I finish my career, I will realise how far I’ve come.

“At the moment, I’m still hungry and I still want to work hard to be successful with the team.

I know I have a few more years so I’m hoping I can win more titles in my career.”

So, in this article, we have three professionals giving their views and what I find most interesting is they answer a lot of our questions on here, whether pro or anti Ozil:

1. Why does Arteta select him and what does he see in him?

2. Where does Ozil see his future lie with our club at present and in the coming years?

3. How does an ex-professional from the club, rate the performances of Ozil and why he has that opinion?

At least we have an unbiased assessment of the player, from two men who are both involved in the game and in their own words, plus Ozil’s thoughts on his future to discuss on justarsenal.

Ken 1945