Arsenal Debate: VAR is here to stay – but why are referees always making mistakes?

VAR in Europe versus England by Ken 1945

We all know that VAR is just a machine, incapable of cheating or corrupting the game of football – well, anyone with a grain of common sense will know that, so why are we getting so many things wrong?

It’s the consistency when using this piece of machinery that’s causing the problems, just as we see the inconsistency of refereeing when it isn’t used.

The classic example was the decision to allow Newcastle’s goal against The Arsenal, while an identical situation in the Napoli v Berlin CL GAME last night was not.

This goal disallowed..yet Joelinton’s push for Newcastle goal given..must be because it’s the champions league! 🤦🏼‍♂️💩😤@FA_PGMOL pic.twitter.com/9sPY5GAn1g — Craig Peter Dodd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 (@goonercraig74) November 9, 2023

Both were looked at by the people using VAR and the referee was called over to look at the incidents… with completely opposite results.

Now, we all know that putting your hands on another player to gain an advantage is against the rules of football, so one has to ask, why was the Newcastle goal allowed to stand?

Incompetence? Not knowing the rules? Something else?

Since we stopped whining cz Spurs made our day here is another view for Newcastle goal@GNev2 what do u think mate pic.twitter.com/w2GfG4YPpw — Koma (@koma_AFC) November 7, 2023

Whatever it is, why did it happen in the PL and why is VAR used differently here than elsewhere?

The outcry against these unexplainable decisions are gaining momentum and fair-minded fans around the country are not just being motivated by their support of their own club – it’s becoming a movement that is demanding fair play for everyone.

We wouldn’t have a game without referees, and the training to become one (at grass root levels) is intense and thorough… at least it was when I took it back in the distant past!!

The thing is, even then it was stressed that every decision comes from following the rule book.

No helping out a colleague who was having a difficult game, as Mr Dean seemed to think he had the right to do.

So, what’s the answer?

Some want VAR banned, but it has been proven that VAR (when used correctly) has improved decision making, it’s when referees are inconsistent with their decisions, despite VAR showing what actually happened, that is causing the problem.

With all the money swirling around football, why on earth haven’t the powers to be got together and insisted that VAR is used in the same way throughout the game?

Why haven’t they installed Hawkeye around the total area of the pitch in order to ensure that the ball is either in or out of play?

Why are referees (both on the field and those operating VAR) not asked directly why they have made a decision that, on the face of it, goes against the rule book?

Why are referees not accountable?

VAR is here to stay, it is a positive extension for the referees to use while they carry out their duties, as the stats regarding correct decisions being made now confirm.

Let’s ensure that they are fully trained in its use, along with the rule book… meanwhile getting FIFA to spend some money improving the system and everyone uses it in the same way.

I’m proud of the way true football fans are coming together over this, just as they did with the “Super league” debacle.

Let’s keep calling out the injustice of blaming a machine and, instead, take the common-sense approach and question the people who install and use the system.

ken1945