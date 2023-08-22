Arsenal Debate – What is the actual benefit of Kai Havertz?

The Why for Kai?
To add back story, I’m a big fan of the Arteta project. I like the heavy accountability on players, the trust given to those that buy in, and the attitude requirements to not only remain in the squad, yet the even greater expectations to be named in the starting 11.
The part I can’t grasp is what the actual benefit of Kai Havertz is?? Across all sports leagues there is always a little extra leash granted to those with a high price tag before the axe eventually connects with the chopping block.
And the brain trust at Arsenal surely have a leg up on me when it comes to knowing the abilities, and capabilities, of their players.
Yet, I’m struggling after each and every outing, pre season or when it counts, to identify even the slightest of mediocre benefits as to why when it comes to choosing Kai.
Honestly I feel the Why/Kai rhyme is the best thing I could have found, yet even I start to cringe as I repeat it.
I hope I see what Arteta sees soon, if for no other reason then to no longer feel the second hand embarrassment that qualified teammates surely feel when they watch their hard earned starting position being squandered by lacklustre efforts and tired attempts on the ball.
Wait!… did he even touch the ball in the Palace match? At least we have David Raya to teach footwork now…
John Picco
——————————————————-
Havertz’s actual stats against Crystal Palace (from whoscored)
Shots….. 1
Shots OT.. 0
Key passes. 1
Aerials Won 4
Pass compl. 89.3 %
Touches…. 41
He make a good lamp post, doesnt he GAI 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Couldn’t have said it better. Havertz won four aerial duels, whereas Saliba and White just won two:
We need him to flick/ win the ball in the final-third and to score/ defend in set-pieces, as Giroud did
He was average to poor GAI. Not good enough for me.
Only time will tell, he seems to be the type that will only get going when his feet are properly wet.
He’s not doing bad during his integration phase in my opinion, Smith Rowe should be loan to Aston Villa if he’s still not played on Saturday.
I would have preferred ESR given a chance. From what i have seen at Chelsea and so far here, he deserved a chance.
It’s a very simple problem. Kai is best in the position currently occupied by Odegaard. I have no doubts he would look much better and be more effective if played there.
Now he won’t replace captain Ode as a starter and Ode (touch wood) does not seem to be injury prone at all.
All of this is the exact reason the whole transfer baffled so many, not so much because Havertz doesn’t have potential, but more because we have Ode/Trossard/ESR that can all play that role well.
I wish Havertz well but now it’s at the expense of Trossard and even more so ESR…both being bigger goal contributors than Havertz as well.
Well, he is big and a presence both up front and in defence. He is also a capable footballer on the ball and as a passer.
He just needs his confidence rebuilding after suffering through that awful time at Chelsea
I’m sure that is being worked on and that he will blossom under Arteta.
Let’s hope so anyway!!!
I am no manager, but I see 2 teammates, who would supposedly think they should play instead of Havertz; Trossard & ESR.
If either were playing instead of Havertz, I think we would be very light in midfield physically.
While, I don’t think Havertz has impressed I am quite happy to see him in the position as long as Partey is used as a back to give Arteta the inverted back, he wants.
We’ll know a lot more come the end of the season.
Personally, I think he’s done ok. Nothing spectacular so far, but I can’t say he’s been blatantly poor either.
Certainly a gamble, especially at the price tag, but MA is backing himself to unlock the amazing potential Havertz showed at Leverkusen.
However, the criticism he’s already receiving is beyond a joke! He’s only played 3 games!!!! He’s still integrating into a new team and a new system of play.
I have no issue with those critiquing his performances, but some fans are hammering him so much that they’ve decided his Arsenal career to be a failure, and that he should be sold…AFTER 3 GAMES!!!!!!!
Good job we don’t listen to these clueless so called “fans” otherwise it would have been bye bye Henry, Bergkamp and Pires as well!
Thank you Jen. He’s our player and I’m behind him. Arteta has a plan and we must be patient and supportive.
I suppose Havertz was brought in as an 8 to play the Xhaka role. The problem is we also signed D.Rice and Partey has been excellent so it’s either Arteta tinkers with formations until he finds a way of starting all his expensive, shiny new signings or somebody starts sitting on the bench. The gamble worked well with Jurrien Timber a RB being moved to LB, it could work with Havertz. 10 games is how long I give Havertz before I decide if he is an asset or liability but based on his wages alone he is already gravitating towards being a liability. The type of wages he is on always attracts unnecessary pressure and this is what I was afraid of as soon as I heard he is on Ozil-money.
The muppet show is back, and after two league games we have got a new scapegoat 😂
Havertz needs one thing from us and that is patience so he can rebuild his confidence. Have we got a new king with potential to play like Henry, or just another player we can treat bad?
Nobody is saying treat him bad. What people are saying is justify your existence in this team. Because whatever excuses we have, he isnt.
Oh, how we missed a worthy scapegoat last season. How did so many people survive last season? Supported Chelsea instead?