Arsenal Debate – What is the actual benefit of Kai Havertz?

The Why for Kai?

To add back story, I’m a big fan of the Arteta project. I like the heavy accountability on players, the trust given to those that buy in, and the attitude requirements to not only remain in the squad, yet the even greater expectations to be named in the starting 11.

The part I can’t grasp is what the actual benefit of Kai Havertz is?? Across all sports leagues there is always a little extra leash granted to those with a high price tag before the axe eventually connects with the chopping block.

And the brain trust at Arsenal surely have a leg up on me when it comes to knowing the abilities, and capabilities, of their players.

Yet, I’m struggling after each and every outing, pre season or when it counts, to identify even the slightest of mediocre benefits as to why when it comes to choosing Kai.

Honestly I feel the Why/Kai rhyme is the best thing I could have found, yet even I start to cringe as I repeat it.

I hope I see what Arteta sees soon, if for no other reason then to no longer feel the second hand embarrassment that qualified teammates surely feel when they watch their hard earned starting position being squandered by lacklustre efforts and tired attempts on the ball.

Wait!… did he even touch the ball in the Palace match? At least we have David Raya to teach footwork now…

John Picco

Havertz’s actual stats against Crystal Palace (from whoscored)

Shots….. 1

Shots OT.. 0

Key passes. 1

Aerials Won 4

Pass compl. 89.3 %

Touches…. 41

