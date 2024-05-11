Arsenal Debate: What went wrong for Martinelli this season?

Arsenal’s opponents no longer feel intimidated by Gabriel Martinelli. The flanks were one position that massively improved and delivered during Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta. It’s really impressive how Mikel Arteta was able to bring out the best in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Under his guidance, they’ve been playing some incredible football.

Still in the young years of their football careers, the two Arsenal wingers showed immense potential and were on track to achieve great things. But this season, something weird has happened — Martinelli just doesn’t seem to have his usual spark. The speedy, efficient Arsenal winger hasn’t been as intimidating as we’ve grown accustomed to. He hasn’t been able to maintain consistency, partly due to injuries. However, Football London has shed light on a fascinating explanation for Martinelli’s not performing at his peak. They assert that opponent analysts have discovered Martinelli’s indecisiveness in the final third.

As a result, the opposition has come up with a strategy to push him towards the sidelines, as they believe it makes him easier to defend against. It’s a bit disappointing to see that Martinelli, who was one of the top scorers for the club last season with 15 goals in all competitions, has only managed to score eight goals in 42 appearances this season with just two games to go.

Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff seem to have taken notice of this, as they chose to start Leandro Trossard on the left wing in recent weeks instead. Trossard hasn’t brought the same level of speed that Martinelli brought to the left wing, but Arsenal have still managed to achieve positive results with him in that position, and ultimately, that’s what really counts.

It seems like Martinelli may have fallen out of favour in Arteta’s starting lineup. The left winger faces a tough challenge in reclaiming his spot from Trossard. Now, he needs to explore a different aspect of his game, or he might find it difficult to stay relevant in Arsenal’s evolution under Arteta.

What do you think has changed for Martinelli this season?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.